2021/22 Starting Lineup

Alex Thrasher
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2017
- Messages
- 164
- Reaction score
- 381
- Age
- 27
- Location
- Amherstburg
I thought it would be fun to predict what our starting lineup (and some backups) could like to start the 2021/22 regular season. I'm no cap expert so what I did for mine was take PFF's free agent rankings and see who they predicted Miami to sign and then I just did a mock draft on PFF based on those signings but I'd love to see what people are thinking for both free agency and the draft. Anyways let's start:
So PFF has us signing Aaron Jones, Leveon Bell and Allen Robinson so I tailored my draft around that:
Picks:
6 - WR Devonta Smith
20 - Edge Jayson Oweh
35 - T Alex Leatherwood
37 - RB Travis Etienne
50 - C Landon Dickerson
52 - WR Tylan Wallace
81 - TE Brevin Jordan
119 - S Kolby Harvell-Peel
197 - RB Jaret Patterson
Trades:
Miami trades #3 and a 2022 3rd rounder to Philly for #6, #38 and a 2022 2nd rounder
Miami trades #18 to Chicago for #20 and #52
QB: Tua
RB: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Leveon Bell, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Jarret Patterson
WR: Allen Robinson, Tylan Wallace
WR: Devante Parker, Preston Williams
WR: Devonta Smith, Lynn Bowden
TE: Mike Gesicki, Brevin Jordan
OL: Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Landon Dickerson, Robert Hunt, Alex Leatherwood
DE: Jayson Oweh, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson,
DT: Christin Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler
LB: Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel,
CB: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene
S: Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones, Kolby Harvell-Peel
Don't want Leveon Bell at all which is why I still drafted the two RB's but i think it's pretty exciting to look at what the Fins roster could be. Let's see what others can come up with
