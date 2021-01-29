 2021/22 Starting Lineup | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021/22 Starting Lineup

Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

I thought it would be fun to predict what our starting lineup (and some backups) could like to start the 2021/22 regular season. I'm no cap expert so what I did for mine was take PFF's free agent rankings and see who they predicted Miami to sign and then I just did a mock draft on PFF based on those signings but I'd love to see what people are thinking for both free agency and the draft. Anyways let's start:

So PFF has us signing Aaron Jones, Leveon Bell and Allen Robinson so I tailored my draft around that:

Picks:
6 - WR Devonta Smith
20 - Edge Jayson Oweh
35 - T Alex Leatherwood
37 - RB Travis Etienne
50 - C Landon Dickerson
52 - WR Tylan Wallace
81 - TE Brevin Jordan
119 - S Kolby Harvell-Peel
197 - RB Jaret Patterson

Trades:
Miami trades #3 and a 2022 3rd rounder to Philly for #6, #38 and a 2022 2nd rounder
Miami trades #18 to Chicago for #20 and #52

QB: Tua
RB: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Leveon Bell, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Jarret Patterson
WR: Allen Robinson, Tylan Wallace
WR: Devante Parker, Preston Williams
WR: Devonta Smith, Lynn Bowden
TE: Mike Gesicki, Brevin Jordan
OL: Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Landon Dickerson, Robert Hunt, Alex Leatherwood
DE: Jayson Oweh, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson,
DT: Christin Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler
LB: Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel,
CB: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene
S: Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones, Kolby Harvell-Peel

Don't want Leveon Bell at all which is why I still drafted the two RB's but i think it's pretty exciting to look at what the Fins roster could be. Let's see what others can come up with
 
J

JaredPhins54

I don't mind trading back if they really do believe in Tua and Watson is off the table to take a WR there but I highly doubt the Eagles would move up to 3 with everything theyve got going on right now. The Lions at 7 is a solid chance but would much rather get another first for next season in case Tua busts which very well could happen and the Lions will be a top 5 pick next season regardless of the QB they take. My ideal situation (without Watson trade) is move to 7 take Smith or Chase then trade 18 to a bottom 5 pick scoop up more ammo for next year and take Harris at like 27 and trade with Ravens who will be desperate for a WR when the middle round guys start going.
 
French Dolphin

French Dolphin

In my Madden Franchise I signed Alejandro Villanueva, Mike Iupati, AJ Green, Léonard Fournette, Adam Gotsis, Frankie Luvu and Blake Bortles.
Why not Just Allen Robinson in the free agency but i wouldnt sign him for a big contract because is too similar (but better) to Devante Parker. I would like to try to sign Juju Smith but he resign with the Steelers.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Dumping Kindley after his rookie year ? 6 Running backs, really ? Are you really paying what it will cost to bring in Robinson when you drafted two other wideouts high ? 5 OLinemen, that are going to stay healthy all year and play every snap ? Who needs a back up QB !

Dude we need to build a balanced roster, this is anything but that, that does not take into consideration cap restrictions. I do like a few of your draft picks like Smith, Dickerson, Wallace and Patterson. But if we are taking 2 RBs in FA we are not drafting another 2. Don't see the need for Leatherwood we have far more pressing concerns despite the line being far from perfect, Hunt did well overall at RT and I would keep him there,.
 
