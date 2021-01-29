2021/22 Starting Lineup

I thought it would be fun to predict what our starting lineup (and some backups) could like to start the 2021/22 regular season. I'm no cap expert so what I did for mine was take PFF's free agent rankings and see who they predicted Miami to sign and then I just did a mock draft on PFF based on those signings but I'd love to see what people are thinking for both free agency and the draft. Anyways let's start:



So PFF has us signing Aaron Jones, Leveon Bell and Allen Robinson so I tailored my draft around that:



Picks:

6 - WR Devonta Smith

20 - Edge Jayson Oweh

35 - T Alex Leatherwood

37 - RB Travis Etienne

50 - C Landon Dickerson

52 - WR Tylan Wallace

81 - TE Brevin Jordan

119 - S Kolby Harvell-Peel

197 - RB Jaret Patterson



Trades:

Miami trades #3 and a 2022 3rd rounder to Philly for #6, #38 and a 2022 2nd rounder

Miami trades #18 to Chicago for #20 and #52



QB: Tua

RB: Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Leveon Bell, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Jarret Patterson

WR: Allen Robinson, Tylan Wallace

WR: Devante Parker, Preston Williams

WR: Devonta Smith, Lynn Bowden

TE: Mike Gesicki, Brevin Jordan

OL: Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Landon Dickerson, Robert Hunt, Alex Leatherwood

DE: Jayson Oweh, Emmanuel Ogbah, Shaq Lawson,

DT: Christin Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler

LB: Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel,

CB: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene

S: Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones, Kolby Harvell-Peel



Don't want Leveon Bell at all which is why I still drafted the two RB's but i think it's pretty exciting to look at what the Fins roster could be. Let's see what others can come up with