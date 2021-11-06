 2021 Dolphins Disaster is __% coaching and __% personnel decisions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021 Dolphins Disaster is __% coaching and __% personnel decisions

Look Im not a Tua lover or hater despite my profile photo. I was against drafting him that high. In fact I lost a lot of money betting he would go 16+ in the draft because of his injury history. Not his “noodle arm” or lack of size just the injuries scared me. But once we cast our die with him I chose to embrace him because i am a fins fan for life.

Now we are in this massive disappointment of a season. Its clear to me now that we are lacking talent in many positions. I was worried about our O line going in and the lack of RB moves but I mistakingly thought we were stacked on WR and our D would improve if anything Wow I was wrong.

How much of this debacle is coaching vs managing personnel decisions? I mean its both. Ready to see Grier and Flores leave tomorrow. Grier lost me first but I originally thought we had found our coach. The turnstile of coaches under him, the dysfunction of the OC situation this year and the lack of adjustments, terrible clock mgmt and failure to put leadership on the field has caused me to lose him also. He seems stubborn and narcissistic.

So give me your breakdown. I say this shtshw is 65% Grier and 35% Flores. Just don’t see a new GM and Coach combo ready to ride in and save us.
 
70/30. I think the talent is better than the coaching shows. Most players who leave Miami do better elsewhere.
 
That's a great, great question. The answer is difficult, though.

I think the offensive line is way better than the sum of its parts, as an example. With a quality offensive line coach would this unit be average? And, if so, how much would that impact the season?

If Tua is a miss, I think that's probably more on Grier. But what if it's like Tannehill with Tua becoming a star for another team?

Agree both are problematic, but I think it's more on coaching.
 
My inevitable poker analogy...

I won a poker tournament, so obviously Im great at poker. The strategy that won me this tournament is obviously solid, or else I wouldn't have won that tournament. So from now on, this is my tournament poker strategy and Im sticking to it.

Tournament #2 isnt going as planned, seems like every bluffs get called, every value bet I make everyone folds. Nothing is going my way, it cant be the strategy, the strategy was fine last time around. So Im sticking to my strategy.

Tournament #3 is straight up disaster... Im doing the same thing I did the first time around but its flat out not working anymore... Its almost like my opponents know exactly what I have on every hand... Are they cheating? Cant be the strategy, the strategy won me a tournament. No! Its not the strategy, its just bad luck. The strategy is fine...

Tournament #4... Oups! No tournament #4 for you, you're **** out of money...
 
