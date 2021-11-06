2021 Dolphins Disaster is __% coaching and __% personnel decisions

Look Im not a Tua lover or hater despite my profile photo. I was against drafting him that high. In fact I lost a lot of money betting he would go 16+ in the draft because of his injury history. Not his “noodle arm” or lack of size just the injuries scared me. But once we cast our die with him I chose to embrace him because i am a fins fan for life.



Now we are in this massive disappointment of a season. Its clear to me now that we are lacking talent in many positions. I was worried about our O line going in and the lack of RB moves but I mistakingly thought we were stacked on WR and our D would improve if anything Wow I was wrong.



How much of this debacle is coaching vs managing personnel decisions? I mean its both. Ready to see Grier and Flores leave tomorrow. Grier lost me first but I originally thought we had found our coach. The turnstile of coaches under him, the dysfunction of the OC situation this year and the lack of adjustments, terrible clock mgmt and failure to put leadership on the field has caused me to lose him also. He seems stubborn and narcissistic.



So give me your breakdown. I say this shtshw is 65% Grier and 35% Flores. Just don’t see a new GM and Coach combo ready to ride in and save us.