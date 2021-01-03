2021 draft a QB thread

Blake the great
I'm starting this because it needs serious consideration. I'm not sure how much confidence Flores has in Tua moving forward, we know Flores is no non sense And I think Flores has proven himself to be a great coach.
With that being said, this years draft maybe the only opportunity we have a top 5 pick for a while, and we certainly won't have have this draft captial again for awhile.
No harm in bringing in more competition for Tua. We need to get the QB right, if unsure then draft another one.
