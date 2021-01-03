 2021 draft a QB thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021 draft a QB thread

I'm starting this because it needs serious consideration. I'm not sure how much confidence Flores has in Tua moving forward, we know Flores is no non sense And I think Flores has proven himself to be a great coach.

With that being said, this years draft maybe the only opportunity we have a top 5 pick for a while, and we certainly won't have have this draft captial again for awhile.

No harm in bringing in more competition for Tua. We need to get the QB right, if unsure then draft another one.
 
If you draft a QB at 3 then you have to trade Tua. That would be an insane waste of capita. Problem is we paid a premium for Tua and won’t get close to that in return.
 
Not a good enough reason if we are unsure about Tua.
 
I don’t disagree. I was hoping to see just passable Tua today, not **** the bed Tua that sparks this conversation. How do you even grade these guys at Clemson, Bama, OSU and Oklahoma? They have the best of everything.
 
Last edited:
I disagree. There's nothing wrong with having two great QB prospects. It's the best kind of luxury. I love Tua, but if you gave me a cheat that increased his ceiling and his chance of hitting, I'd take it. That's what Miami has the opportunity to do at QB. Miami still will have the resources to build an offense where you give a QB a real shot to lead an explosive offense, and Tua would have every opportunity to keep the job and thrive. Maybe both QB's come up roses. How awful would that be?

There are obviously other options, but it's kind of an unprecedented situation, and Miami would be wise to embrace the opportunity before them. I've been a Tua fan for a while. I like his skills, and I like his chances. I think Miami put him in a bad situation, and they shouldn't hold the struggles of the offense against him. Considering a QB at 3 isn't a knock against him.
 
