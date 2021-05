I'm a huge fan of Holland. That guy is a ballhawk and someone I could see Flores pounding the table for.



Eichenberg is solid and likely someone Miami viewed as the last plug and play tackle in the draft. Hence the trade up.



Long is a good player, but there were a few others I might have preferred there. Carter and Meinerz were on the board. I'll take a wait and see approach there.



Was sorry to see Williams go one pick before Miami, but I'm not convinced he was a target. Maybe, maybe not.