2021 Draft Needs

In no particular order

RB obvious reasons
WR Wilson and Hurns prob gonners
OT need depth
C need replacement for Karras (most likely gone)
DL (replacement for Godchaux) doubt we resign him
LB couple are free agents
S need depth
 
WR
RB
LB
DL
FS
C
OT

I like our tackles. I like our center too. The whole OL is pretty good.
 
I agree with most of it except having to replace Karras. He's been our most consistent O-line guy and I hope we bring him back.
 
