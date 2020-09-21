2021 FA Class

El Canadian
Never to early to start looking toward our future.
39 players are currently signed for the 2021 season. We have the 9th highest cap space in the league with 35million to spend.
Our players who's contract will be expiring at the end of the season include:
Offense
QB - Fitzpatrick: Currently on 8mil
HB - Matt Breida: Currently on 3.2mil
C - Tedd Karras: Currently on 3mil
LT - Julien Davenport: Currently on 2.1mil
TE - Adam Shaheen: Currently on 1.2mil
WR - Mack Hollins: Currently on 825k
G - Adam Pankey: Currently on 825k
RFA - Isaiah Ford (WR)
Defence
ILB - Kamu Grugier-Hill: Currently on 3mil
DT - Davon Godchaux: Currently on 2.1mil
OLB - Vince Biegel: Currently on 2.1mil
ILB - Elandon Roberts: Currently on 2mil
S - Kavon Frazier: Currently on 900k
ERFA - Sam Eguavon (OLB), Calvin Munson (ILB), Nick Needham (CB), Jamal Perry (CB)
Special Teams
P - Matt Haack: Currently on 2.1mil
