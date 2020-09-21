2021 FA Class

El Canadian

Never to early to start looking toward our future.

39 players are currently signed for the 2021 season. We have the 9th highest cap space in the league with 35million to spend.

Our players who's contract will be expiring at the end of the season include:


Offense
QB - Fitzpatrick: Currently on 8mil
HB - Matt Breida: Currently on 3.2mil
C - Tedd Karras: Currently on 3mil
LT - Julien Davenport: Currently on 2.1mil
TE - Adam Shaheen: Currently on 1.2mil
WR - Mack Hollins: Currently on 825k
G - Adam Pankey: Currently on 825k

RFA - Isaiah Ford (WR)


Defence
ILB - Kamu Grugier-Hill: Currently on 3mil
DT - Davon Godchaux: Currently on 2.1mil
OLB - Vince Biegel: Currently on 2.1mil
ILB - Elandon Roberts: Currently on 2mil
S - Kavon Frazier: Currently on 900k

ERFA - Sam Eguavon (OLB), Calvin Munson (ILB), Nick Needham (CB), Jamal Perry (CB)


Special Teams
P - Matt Haack: Currently on 2.1mil
 
Matt Haack is the only keeper I see. Karras depending on how well he plays this year and the cost could be interesting. If that unit does well they may want to keep it together. They'll probably bring Biegel back if he's healthy, as he'll be cheap and is a scheme fit.

I wouldn't pay Godchaux what he's likely going to ask for. Not an elite run stopper and doesn't get any pressure. Everyone else can be replaced by day 3 picks/udfa.

Guys like Hollins, Grugier-Hill, and Frazier could be back on 1 year deals I guess.
 
Current FA's who have not been resigned as of yet who I think could come to Miami: (Please keep in mind I know a lot of these guys will be resigned but it's just to keep an eye out on who will even potentially be there come FA)

1. Ronnie Stanley (OT) - Baltimore Ravens
- Easily the best OT in the FA class if he even makes it there. Unlikely but this is the NFL and crazier things have happened

2. David Bakhtiari (OT) - Greenbay Packers
- 4 straight all pro (First team x1, Second team x3) appearances

3. Shaquil Barrett (OLB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Lead the league in sacks last year with 19.5

4. Joe Thuney (G) - New England Patriots
- Probably the best guard that could make it to FA in 2021

5. Yannick Ngakou (DE) - Minnesota Vikings
- The best edge rusher in the FA class, we'll see how our rush develops with Lawson and Ogbah

6. Justin Simmons (S) - Denver Broncos
- I think our safeties suck, though I do think Brandon Jones can work out, we'll be able to judge later on as the season develops

7. Alvin Kamara (HB) - New Orleans Saints
- I am almost always against 2nd contracts for running backs ... but Alvin Kamara is special, especially if we don't resign Breida
 
Karras yes depending on the price, Shaheen yes, Hollins is dirt cheap so yes, Biegel and Frazier yes, Haack yes, tender Ford, Needham and Perry.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin said:
Kamara just signed a huge deal to remain withe Saints.
 
Michael Scott said:
Current FA's who have not been resigned as of yet who I think could come to Miami: (Please keep in mind I know a lot of these guys will be resigned but it's just to keep an eye out on who will even potentially be there come FA)

1. Ronnie Stanley (OT) - Baltimore Ravens
- Easily the best OT in the FA class if he even makes it there. Unlikely but this is the NFL and crazier things have happened

2. David Bakhtiari (OT) - Greenbay Packers
- 4 straight all pro (First team x1, Second team x3) appearances

3. Shaquil Barrett (OLB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Lead the league in sacks last year with 19.5

4. Joe Thuney (G) - New England Patriots
- Probably the best guard that could make it to FA in 2021

5. Yannick Ngakou (DE) - Minnesota Vikings
- The best edge rusher in the FA class, we'll see how our rush develops with Lawson and Ogbah

6. Justin Simmons (S) - Denver Broncos
- I think our safeties suck, though I do think Brandon Jones can work out, we'll be able to judge later on as the season develops

7. Alvin Kamara (HB) - New Orleans Saints
- I am almost always against 2nd contracts for running backs ... but Alvin Kamara is special, especially if we don't resign Breida
Click to expand...
Kamara extended but may as well replace him with his teammate, Marcus Williams. Right up there with Justin Simmons for me. Let's see how Brandon Jones develops, but either of those guys would be big time gets.
 
