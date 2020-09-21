2021 FA Class

Current FA's who have not been resigned as of yet who I think could come to Miami: (Please keep in mind I know a lot of these guys will be resigned but it's just to keep an eye out on who will even potentially be there come FA)



1. Ronnie Stanley (OT) - Baltimore Ravens

- Easily the best OT in the FA class if he even makes it there. Unlikely but this is the NFL and crazier things have happened



2. David Bakhtiari (OT) - Greenbay Packers

- 4 straight all pro (First team x1, Second team x3) appearances



3. Shaquil Barrett (OLB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Lead the league in sacks last year with 19.5



4. Joe Thuney (G) - New England Patriots

- Probably the best guard that could make it to FA in 2021



5. Yannick Ngakou (DE) - Minnesota Vikings

- The best edge rusher in the FA class, we'll see how our rush develops with Lawson and Ogbah



6. Justin Simmons (S) - Denver Broncos

- I think our safeties suck, though I do think Brandon Jones can work out, we'll be able to judge later on as the season develops



7. Alvin Kamara (HB) - New Orleans Saints

- I am almost always against 2nd contracts for running backs ... but Alvin Kamara is special, especially if we don't resign Breida