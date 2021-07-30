2021 MLB trade deadline

Some thoughts....



As a Braves fan, I like what they did including the Vogt & Pederson trades (earlier this month). All were needed upgrades w/o leveraging the future.



What I find intriguing is Tampa selling as much as they did when they are still in the mix



Now, the NY teams always amuse me as they think they need to make a splash. It rings of insecurity & depletes their farm system,.... darn it.



It shocked me to see the Blue Jays invest so heavily. Also, are the Padres copying the Yankees? Making big moves just to make big moves and pillaging the farm system to do so?



Kudos to the Dodgers. They know how to make splash moves and still keep the farm system stocked