2021 MLB trade deadline

utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
9,700
Reaction score
1,052
Location
Belle Reve
Some thoughts....

As a Braves fan, I like what they did including the Vogt & Pederson trades (earlier this month). All were needed upgrades w/o leveraging the future.

What I find intriguing is Tampa selling as much as they did when they are still in the mix

Now, the NY teams always amuse me as they think they need to make a splash. It rings of insecurity & depletes their farm system,.... darn it.

It shocked me to see the Blue Jays invest so heavily. Also, are the Padres copying the Yankees? Making big moves just to make big moves and pillaging the farm system to do so?

Kudos to the Dodgers. They know how to make splash moves and still keep the farm system stocked
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
9,700
Reaction score
1,052
Location
Belle Reve
Also, I can understand the moves the White Sox made.

But, the phillies are as comical as the Ny teams.
 
