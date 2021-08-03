2021 NFL offseason: Ranking most, least improved teams from 1-32 (Fins at 8)

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 13,483
- Reaction score
- 16,250
- Location
- Bahamas
8. Miami DolphinsBig additions: WR Will Fuller V, LB Benardrick McKinney, WR Jaylen Waddle, ED Jaelan Phillips, S Jevon Holland, OT Liam Eichenberg, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman, C Matt Skura, CB Jason McCourty, QB Jacoby Brissett
Key losses: DT Davon Godchaux, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, ED Kyle Van Noy, ED Shaq Lawson, S Bobby McCain, OL Ereck Flowers
The Dolphins' strong rebuilding effort continued during the 2021 offseason, and they were especially busy during the draft weekend. Though I still don't understand the logic behind the premature trade up for the sixth-overall pick, Miami still added four rookies during the first two rounds of the draft. The first of them was Waddle (the aforementioned sixth pick), who joins free-agent signing Fuller to give second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa two explosive targets.
Acquiring every-down linebacker McKinney in exchange for Lawson, who was eventually replaced by first-round pick Phillips, was a strong move. The team might miss Fitzpatrick if Tagovailoa doesn't pan out, as Brissett is now the team's No. 2 QB. There are a lot of unknowns, but also a ton of pedigree on this roster.
Ranking the most, least improved NFL teams from 1-32: Why the Jags are at the top
We stacked how all 32 teams improved -- or didn't -- since the end of last season. Prepare for lots of surprises.
www.espn.com