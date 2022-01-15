2021 NFL PLAYOFFS***

Since we're spectators (yet again) we need a place to discuss our rooting interests, any possible coaching candidates that are in the playoffs and or just discussion during the games. Not too worried about the NFC, wouldn't mind the Rams winning it all in their own stadium. I think most of us will be most interested in NE/BUF. If all the division winners win in the AFC we're looking at CIN@TEN, BUF @KC next week.