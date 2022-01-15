 ***2021 NFL PLAYOFFS*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***2021 NFL PLAYOFFS***

Who Do You NOT Want to Win the Super Bowl?

  • Titans

  • Packers

  • Chiefs

  • Buccaneers

  • Bills

  • Cowboys

  • Bengals

  • Rams

  • Raiders

  • Other

Results are only viewable after voting.
1642254852951.png

Since we're spectators (yet again) we need a place to discuss our rooting interests, any possible coaching candidates that are in the playoffs and or just discussion during the games. Not too worried about the NFC, wouldn't mind the Rams winning it all in their own stadium. I think most of us will be most interested in NE/BUF. If all the division winners win in the AFC we're looking at CIN@TEN, BUF @KC next week.
 
I'm going to entirely disregard our division in tge options because NE isn't even listed and noone would WANT our division opponents to win.

Of the remaining teams I'd have to say 49ers for draft pick, or the Steelers.
 
Wouldn't mind Packers, Chiefs, Cardinals, Bengals and Rams at a push doing well.

As for the rest......it's a no from me!
 
Why didn't you list all of them? Cardinals for me, Bengals next. I love underdogs and people that haven't won in a long time or ever. I bet you have alot of people on here wanting Titans to win so they can say "I told you so" about Tannehill.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Anyway the AFC title game is not KC/TEN? NE doesn't scare anyone imo
Click to expand...

Here's how I see it all since you kind of asked us all.

Round 1:

Rams over Cards
Bucs over Eagles
Cowboys over 49ers
KC over Pitt
Bills over Pats
Raiders over Bengals < My only upset round 1.

Round 2:
Rams over Bucs. You heard it here.
Packers over Cowboys
KC over Raiders
Bills over Titans

Championship Round:
Rams over Packers
KC over Bills

Superbowl:

Rams over KC.


Yes, I just picked the Rams to win the SB.
 
Titans, then every time I reference Ryan Tannehill I’ll have super bowl winning QB in front of it lol.
 
