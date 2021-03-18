 2021 Season is just "Can Tua Play"? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2021 Season is just "Can Tua Play"?

C

ChitownPhins28

The NFLPA's membership is taking a dump on the Dolphins.
If the Patriots had asked Van Noy to take a pay cut, he would have. I guarantee the Dolphins asked him to take a pay cut and he told them to GFTSelves. So, we cut him and the Patriots get him for half-price.

Ted Karras couldve easily got 6 a year. Pats call and he takes 4.

What's going on here?

There seems to be Zero faith or belief in Tua, league-wide and even on the Dolphins roster.

So, outside of who we can draft, this season is trash. The guys we draft will have their rookie growing pains.

So, the only good thing that can come of 2021 is that Tua shows he's for real.

If that happens, the sky is the limit for 2022.
If that doesnt happen, then another 3 years go down the drain.

Gotta double back to this: Ted Karras taking less than market value to go back to Belichick is a VERY BAD SIGN.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Ok, good story
 
