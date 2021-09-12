2022 49ers pick watch thread

TheRevoltingBlob
The Lions missed a FG, but Goff just tied the game 7-7 on a pass to Hockenson.
We have their 1st rounder, not ours. They should be a good team, but the same was true for Houston last year.
Just making this thread so we can root for a repeat collapse that nets us a top pick somehow.
Go Lions and F*** the 9ers!
