2022 49ers pick watch thread

TheRevoltingBlob

TheRevoltingBlob

The Lions missed a FG, but Goff just tied the game 7-7 on a pass to Hockenson.

We have their 1st rounder, not ours. They should be a good team, but the same was true for Houston last year.

Just making this thread so we can root for a repeat collapse that nets us a top pick somehow.

Go Lions and F*** the 9ers!
 
bane

bane

Oh god So tired of worrying about draft picks like Austin Jackson and Noah. Last year Texans almost beat colts twice and we would have made playoffs and people were happy they lost. Then we traded the ****kng pick.
 
TheRevoltingBlob

TheRevoltingBlob

bane said:
And got Waddle and another 1st. Are you that damn sure Pitts or Chase are even better than Waddle?

Cheer up and enjoy rooting against the 9ers.
 
