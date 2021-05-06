2022 Defensive Tackles (Seniors)

Pachyderm_Wave
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Jordan Davis / Georgia / 6'6", 330
2. Perrion Winfrey / Oklahoma / 6'3", 297
3. Thomas Booker / Stanford / 6'4", 310
4. Cory Durden / NC State / 6'5", 315 [Transferred from Florida St.]
5. Dante Stills / W. Virginia / 6'3", 295
6. Jermayne Lole / Arizona St. / 6'1", 310
7. Ben Stille / Nebraska / 6'5", 295
8. Jayden Peevey / Texas A&M / 6'6", 295
9. Neil Farrell / LSU / 6'4", 319
10. Jaxon Player / Tulsa / 6'0", 296
11. Kenny Turnier / TCU / 6'4", 285 [Transferred from UCF]
12. Eyioma Uwazurike / Iowa St. / 6'6", 310
13. Dion Novil / N. Texas / 6'4", 330
14. Damarcus Elliott / Indiana / 6'3", 328
15. Marquan McCall / Kentucky / 6'3", 379
16. Dom Peterson / Nevada / 6'0", 295
17. Will Choloh / Troy / 6'0", 289
18. Kevin Atkins / Fresno St. / 6'3", 320
19. Nico Ezidore / Texas St. / 6'2", 290
20. Kobie Whiteside / Missouri / 6'1", 310
21. Haskell Garrett / Ohio St. / 6'2", 299
22. Jordan Williams / Virginia Tech / 6'4", 310 [Transferred from Clemson]
23. Jaylon Haynes / UTSA / 6'2", 290
24. Tyarise Stevenson / Tulsa / 6'3", 351
25. Keir Thomas / Florida St. / 6'2", 275 [Transferred from S. Carolina]
26. Nyles Pinckney / Minnesota / 6'1", 300 [Transferred from Clemson]
27. Ifeanyi Maijeh / Rutgers / 6'2", 285 [Transferred from Temple]
28. Trevon Mason / Arizona / 6'5", 310
29. Ralph Holley / W. Michigan / 6'2", 285
30. Ellison Hubbard / Colorado St. / 6'2", 285
31. Anthony Watts / Purdue / 6'4", 300
32. C.J. Brewer / Coa. Carolina / 6'2", 280
