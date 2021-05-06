 2022 Defensive Tackles (Seniors) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Defensive Tackles (Seniors)

1. Jordan Davis / Georgia / 6'6", 330

2. Perrion Winfrey / Oklahoma / 6'3", 297

3. Thomas Booker / Stanford / 6'4", 310

4. Cory Durden / NC State / 6'5", 315 [Transferred from Florida St.]

5. Dante Stills / W. Virginia / 6'3", 295

6. Jermayne Lole / Arizona St. / 6'1", 310

7. Ben Stille / Nebraska / 6'5", 295

8. Jayden Peevey / Texas A&M / 6'6", 295

9. Neil Farrell / LSU / 6'4", 319

10. Jaxon Player / Tulsa / 6'0", 296

11. Kenny Turnier / TCU / 6'4", 285 [Transferred from UCF]

12. Eyioma Uwazurike / Iowa St. / 6'6", 310

13. Dion Novil / N. Texas / 6'4", 330

14. Damarcus Elliott / Indiana / 6'3", 328

15. Marquan McCall / Kentucky / 6'3", 379

16. Dom Peterson / Nevada / 6'0", 295

17. Will Choloh / Troy / 6'0", 289

18. Kevin Atkins / Fresno St. / 6'3", 320

19. Nico Ezidore / Texas St. / 6'2", 290

20. Kobie Whiteside / Missouri / 6'1", 310

21. Haskell Garrett / Ohio St. / 6'2", 299

22. Jordan Williams / Virginia Tech / 6'4", 310 [Transferred from Clemson]

23. Jaylon Haynes / UTSA / 6'2", 290

24. Tyarise Stevenson / Tulsa / 6'3", 351

25. Keir Thomas / Florida St. / 6'2", 275 [Transferred from S. Carolina]

26. Nyles Pinckney / Minnesota / 6'1", 300 [Transferred from Clemson]

27. Ifeanyi Maijeh / Rutgers / 6'2", 285 [Transferred from Temple]

28. Trevon Mason / Arizona / 6'5", 310

29. Ralph Holley / W. Michigan / 6'2", 285

30. Ellison Hubbard / Colorado St. / 6'2", 285

31. Anthony Watts / Purdue / 6'4", 300

32. C.J. Brewer / Coa. Carolina / 6'2", 280
 
