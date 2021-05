2022 Defensive Tackles (Underclassman)

UCONN didn't play any football in 2020 because they cancelled their season - but I was looking forward to seeing this Travis Jones kid play based off my 2018 and 2019 film study. I've been sitting on this kid a while.



My goodness. Just a monster up front. Easily the best defensive lineman I've seen come through Storrs since Kendall Reyes a decade ago.



Fights through double teams, sheds blocks and finds the football shaded up as a 1 or lined up as a 2T. I suspect there might be a scout or two renting a room in Storrs this fall.