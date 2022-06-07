 2022 Dolphins Preseason Schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Dolphins Preseason Schedule

BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
1,108
Reaction score
1,271
WEEK 1

Saturday, August 13

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30

WEEK 2

Saturday, August 20

Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00

WEEK 3

Saturday, August 27

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00


Full schedule:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL announces full preseason schedule, including six nationally televised games - ProFootballTalk

Six preseason games will be shown on national television in August.The NFL announced the full preseason schedule, with all games now assigned a date and kickoff time.As previously announced, the 2022 preseason will open on Thursday, August 4, with the Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom