2022 Dolphins Preseason Schedule

BlueUndertow
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 1,108
- Reaction score
- 1,271
WEEK 1
Saturday, August 13
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
WEEK 2
Saturday, August 20
Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00
WEEK 3
Saturday, August 27
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00
Full schedule:
Saturday, August 13
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
WEEK 2
Saturday, August 20
Las Vegas at Miami, 7:00
WEEK 3
Saturday, August 27
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:00
Full schedule:
NFL announces full preseason schedule, including six nationally televised games - ProFootballTalk
Six preseason games will be shown on national television in August.The NFL announced the full preseason schedule, with all games now assigned a date and kickoff time.As previously announced, the 2022 preseason will open on Thursday, August 4, with the Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com