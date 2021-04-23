2022 Draft - Looking ahead for a clue?

Ninja Foot
I haven't looked at next year's class yet. Are there positions that will be stronger than this class?
Maybe passing on some fan-perceived needs in this draft will give current players an opportunity to compete in a "normal" setting and improve.
LB, DE, G, RB are my top priorities in this draft. But, are any of those positions deeper next year?
Thoughts?
