2022 Draft - Looking ahead for a clue?

Ninja Foot said: I haven't looked at next year's class yet. Are there positions that will be stronger than this class?



Maybe passing on some fan-perceived needs in this draft will give current players an opportunity to compete in a "normal" setting and improve.



LB, DE, G, RB are my top priorities in this draft. But, are any of those positions deeper next year?



Thoughts? Click to expand...

I've already started looking at different sites regarding the 2022 draft. With the internet at the forefront of the Information Highway, its very easy to get an idea of what and who to expect.From what I've read, the CB position is going to be absolutely loaded. At DE its going to be way better than 2021. LB is also going to be stronger than in the previous years. And OT looks to be strong as well. At WR, it looks to be weaker than the last few drafts.