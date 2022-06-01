 2022 is a make or break year for Tua. If so, what determines whether he made it or not? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 is a make or break year for Tua. If so, what determines whether he made it or not?

AdamD13

AdamD13

It has become cliché for so-called and self-appointed pundits, along with some members on finheaven, when talking about Tua this off-season to say Miami has surrounded Tua with the resources to succeed, no more excuses, this is a make or break year for Tua and the Dolphins will have the resources (draft picks) next year to go get his replacement.

I do find it somewhat humorous when people with absolutely zero input and power toward making the decision throw out declarative statements like that.

What I haven’t heard any of the pundits do is define the criteria that determines whether Tua makes it or breaks it.

To all of you that think this is a make or break year for Tua, what is/are the determining factor(s)? Win-loss, individual stats, team’s offensive stats, eye-ball, playoff or bust? What exactly?
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

I think it is his make or break season. No doubt. I think that is why Grier hung on to all those picks next year so he can move up for the QB of his choice if Tua fails. But I don't think Tua fails. I think next draft puts us over the top as a contender.
The way Grier built this roster is amazing. It's going to be very exciting in Miami for the next decade.
 
Finsational

Finsational

Just needs to show improvement and I would think at least 4,000 passing yard and 3 to 1 TD ratio. I think he slam dunks it this year, too much star power not too. Don't think he necessarily needs to make the playoffs this year to consider him make or break, just needs to show he is not the issue and with all the pieces around him he is going to perform.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

DOLFANMIKE said:
I think it is his make or break season. No doubt. I think that is why Grier hung on to all those picks next year so he can move up for the QB of his choice if Tua fails. But I don't think Tua fails. I think next draft puts us over the top as a contender.
The way Grier built this roster is amazing. It's going to be very exciting in Miami for the next decade.
And by chance Tua doesn’t succeed, do you think Grier would choose to use those picks to trade for or move up in the draft to get a QB sacrificing adding quality players and depth at other positions?

That would be trading away essentially two years worth of draft picks in a row considering what was given up for Hill.
 
