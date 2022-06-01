2022 is a make or break year for Tua. If so, what determines whether he made it or not?

It has become cliché for so-called and self-appointed pundits, along with some members on finheaven, when talking about Tua this off-season to say Miami has surrounded Tua with the resources to succeed, no more excuses, this is a make or break year for Tua and the Dolphins will have the resources (draft picks) next year to go get his replacement.



I do find it somewhat humorous when people with absolutely zero input and power toward making the decision throw out declarative statements like that.



What I haven’t heard any of the pundits do is define the criteria that determines whether Tua makes it or breaks it.



To all of you that think this is a make or break year for Tua, what is/are the determining factor(s)? Win-loss, individual stats, team’s offensive stats, eye-ball, playoff or bust? What exactly?