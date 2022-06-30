2022 NFL head coach rankings. McDaniel at 21

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,865
- Reaction score
- 30,283
- Location
- Bahamas
21. Mike McDaniel (Dolphins)
Season: 1st with Dolphins and as HC
Career record: N/A | Playoffs: N/A
He's certainly raw, coming in at 39 with a whopping one year of coordinator experience. But this man speaks the language, not only as a player-friendly personality but as a schemer, emerging as one of Kyle Shanahan's top run-game assistants. Whether it's with or without QB Tua Tagovailoa for the long haul, he talks the talk as a potential innovator for their improved roster.
Season: 1st with Dolphins and as HC
Career record: N/A | Playoffs: N/A
He's certainly raw, coming in at 39 with a whopping one year of coordinator experience. But this man speaks the language, not only as a player-friendly personality but as a schemer, emerging as one of Kyle Shanahan's top run-game assistants. Whether it's with or without QB Tua Tagovailoa for the long haul, he talks the talk as a potential innovator for their improved roster.
2022 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid reigns supreme, Sean McVay overtakes Bill Belichick
Assessing the best of the best coaches entering the new year
www.cbssports.com