2022 NFL head coach rankings. McDaniel at 21

21. Mike McDaniel (Dolphins)
Season: 1st with Dolphins and as HC
Career record: N/A | Playoffs: N/A

He's certainly raw, coming in at 39 with a whopping one year of coordinator experience. But this man speaks the language, not only as a player-friendly personality but as a schemer, emerging as one of Kyle Shanahan's top run-game assistants. Whether it's with or without QB Tua Tagovailoa for the long haul, he talks the talk as a potential innovator for their improved roster.

