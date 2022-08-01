2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday' - Dolphins

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 17,014
- Reaction score
- 30,993
- Location
- Bahamas
1) The Dolphins are feeling good in the first week of camp. Miami endured quite an offseason spent in the spotlight on a stage created by the club's own actions. The Dolphins moved on from Brian Flores and replaced him with rookie coach Mike McDaniel, then pulled off a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill. Then, the team's social team posted a video that appeared to show Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Hill during offseason activities, and, well, the reception wasn't the best.
That may have changed for good Saturday when Tagovailoa dropped an excellent pass into Hill's arms for a 65-yard touchdown. It certainly lit up Twitter for a solid hour, with onlookers raving about both the completion and the reaction from fans in attendance.
Even if they're a bit unrealistic, the expectations will only rise from here. McDaniel will spend this camp instituting his vision for an NFL program, which will include working tight end Mike Gesicki as more of a blocker than he's been in his entire NFL career. But if it all pays off -- a big "if" -- it will have been worth it, even if it required a healthy roasting on Twitter in the spring.
That may have changed for good Saturday when Tagovailoa dropped an excellent pass into Hill's arms for a 65-yard touchdown. It certainly lit up Twitter for a solid hour, with onlookers raving about both the completion and the reaction from fans in attendance.
Even if they're a bit unrealistic, the expectations will only rise from here. McDaniel will spend this camp instituting his vision for an NFL program, which will include working tight end Mike Gesicki as more of a blocker than he's been in his entire NFL career. But if it all pays off -- a big "if" -- it will have been worth it, even if it required a healthy roasting on Twitter in the spring.
2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'
From the Dolphins to the Lions, here are 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.
www.nfl.com