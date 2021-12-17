 2022 opponents: buy your snow gear now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 opponents: buy your snow gear now

Besides our divisional opponents, next year we have the NFC North and AFC North.

HOME: Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Pittsburgh.

AWAY: Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Cincinnati.

We also have the same-place teams in the AFC South at home (right now, Houston) and AFC West (Denver) and NFC West (San Francisco) away. Although the two away games could wind up being the LA teams if standings change over the next four weeks.
 
That's not terrible really. 11-6 to 15-2 is possible...

No Rodgers Packers at home.
No Big Ben Steelers at home.
Depending when we travel North, also when if we would play Denver, the time of year makes a difference as well as the altitude. AND, will Rodgers be there?!!

Minnesota, Cleveland, Denver (or the Chargers), SF (or the Rams), Baltimore, Cincinnati, NE, and Buffalo are 50-50 games to me, depending on when in the season they're played mostly.

Right now, looks to me like it's a good possibility of going undefeated at home. I'm counting Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver (or Chargers, SF (or Rams) as losses. If we sweep the Jets (FTJ) and split with the rest of the division, we'd finish 11-6.

Good 👍 post sir. Thank you.
 
