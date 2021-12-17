2022 opponents: buy your snow gear now

DolfanDaveInMI
Besides our divisional opponents, next year we have the NFC North and AFC North.
HOME: Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Pittsburgh.
AWAY: Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Cincinnati.
We also have the same-place teams in the AFC South at home (right now, Houston) and AFC West (Denver) and NFC West (San Francisco) away. Although the two away games could wind up being the LA teams if standings change over the next four weeks.
