2022 Safeties (Underclassman)

1. Kyle Hamilton / Notre Dame / 6'4", 219
2. Brandon Joseph** / Northwestern / 6'1", 192
3. Jalen Catalon** / Arkansas / 5'10", 190
4. Demani Richardson / Texas A&M / 6'1", 215
5. Jammie Robinson / Florida St. / 5'11", 195 [Transferred from S. Carolina]
6. Verone McKinley / Oregon / 5'11", 196
7. Jordan Battle / Alabama / 6'1", 210
8. A.J. Finley / Ole Miss / 6'2", 200
9. DeMarcco Hellams / Alabama / 6'1", 208
10. Quindell Johnson / Memphis / 6'1", 195
11. Lewis Cine / Georgia / 6'1", 185
12. Martez Manuel / Missouri / 6'1", 200
13. Cam Allen / Purdue / 6'1", 200
14. Jaylen McCollough / Tennessee / 6'0", 205
15. Jakeen Harris / NC State / 5'10", 190
16. Jamal Hill / Oregon / 6'1", 200
17. Malik Shorts / S. Miss / 6'0", 192
18. BeeJay Williamson / LA-Tech / 6'1", 185
19. Willie Reid / C. Michigan / 6'1", 206
20. Rashad Wisdom / UTSA / 5'10", 205
21. Antavious Lane** / Georgia St. / 5'9", 180
22. Shilo Sanders** / Jackson St. / 6'0", 195 [Transferred from S. Carolina - son of Deion Sanders]
23. Anthony Wilson** / GA-Southern / 5'10", 190
