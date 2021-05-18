 2022 Safeties (Underclassman) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2022 Safeties (Underclassman)

1. Kyle Hamilton / Notre Dame / 6'4", 219

2. Brandon Joseph** / Northwestern / 6'1", 192

1621351354540.png


3. Jalen Catalon** / Arkansas / 5'10", 190

4. Demani Richardson / Texas A&M / 6'1", 215

5. Jammie Robinson / Florida St. / 5'11", 195 [Transferred from S. Carolina]

6. Verone McKinley / Oregon / 5'11", 196

7. Jordan Battle / Alabama / 6'1", 210

8. A.J. Finley / Ole Miss / 6'2", 200

9. DeMarcco Hellams / Alabama / 6'1", 208

10. Quindell Johnson / Memphis / 6'1", 195

11. Lewis Cine / Georgia / 6'1", 185

12. Martez Manuel / Missouri / 6'1", 200

13. Cam Allen / Purdue / 6'1", 200

14. Jaylen McCollough / Tennessee / 6'0", 205

15. Jakeen Harris / NC State / 5'10", 190

16. Jamal Hill / Oregon / 6'1", 200

17. Malik Shorts / S. Miss / 6'0", 192

18. BeeJay Williamson / LA-Tech / 6'1", 185

19. Willie Reid / C. Michigan / 6'1", 206

20. Rashad Wisdom / UTSA / 5'10", 205

1621351252994.png


21. Antavious Lane** / Georgia St. / 5'9", 180

22. Shilo Sanders** / Jackson St. / 6'0", 195 [Transferred from S. Carolina - son of Deion Sanders]

23. Anthony Wilson** / GA-Southern / 5'10", 190
 
