2023 draft picks

I’m going to say they won’t move any of the ‘23 picks and the reason is Tua. If Tua is above average in ‘22 then we use those picks or trade up for an impact player in the ‘23 draft. It provides a lot of flexibility. If Our new coach (McDaniel) feels like Tua just doesn’t have it next year….Those 2 picks are crucial to moving up for a QB in the ‘23 draft. So…..In other words…Grier would be a moron to trade either on of the ‘23 picks for anyone or anybody this year. Please note: My post only applies if Ross isn’t full of **** and Flores is a ****ing liar.