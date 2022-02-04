 2023 draft picks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2023 draft picks

Just thinking, would management consider making a big trade this offseason using those 2 first rounders in 2023, to mitigate the possibility of losing those picks if the team is sanctioned for this Flores Ross bullsh1t?

I know they’d take other picks, but using those picks to trade for players that could actually help may be a good course of action… obviously if they can find someone willing to play ball as well..
 
That is the big concern IMO. Will we lose picks. If we trade for other picks will those get removed? Another thread suggested immediately trading for players now. Tough choices based on the unknown.
 
I’m going to say they won’t move any of the ‘23 picks and the reason is Tua. If Tua is above average in ‘22 then we use those picks or trade up for an impact player in the ‘23 draft. It provides a lot of flexibility. If Our new coach (McDaniel) feels like Tua just doesn’t have it next year….Those 2 picks are crucial to moving up for a QB in the ‘23 draft. So…..In other words…Grier would be a moron to trade either on of the ‘23 picks for anyone or anybody this year. Please note: My post only applies if Ross isn’t full of **** and Flores is a ****ing liar.
 
Depending on the direction the NFL investigation is taking, I would. If they are not looking to have a decision made by draft day 2022 and we keep the one for this year, then I would really consider trading our firsts in 2023 for whatever you can get for them in 2022
 
Our problem may be the outright hemhorraging of our own FAs. If Ogbah walks than 2022 season is totally trashed.
 
DZimmer000 said:
I’m going to say they won’t move any of the ‘23 picks and the reason is Tua. If Tua is above average in ‘22 then we use those picks or trade up for an impact player in the ‘23 draft. It provides a lot of flexibility. If Our new coach (McDaniel) feels like Tua just doesn’t have it next year….Those 2 picks are crucial to moving up for a QB in the ‘23 draft. So…..In other words…Grier would be a moron to trade either on of the ‘23 picks for anyone or anybody this year.
I’m saying we could lose those picks because of Ross and Flores situation- I’m wondering if it would be smart to use them this offseason in a trade to avoid losing those 2 1st rounders, and acquire a player or players, essentially netting something with those picks
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Depending on the direction the NFL investigation is taking, I would. If they are not looking to have a decision made by draft day 2022 and we keep the one for this year, then I would really consider trading our firsts in 2023 for whatever you can get for them in 2022
Yea I’d lean that way as well…
 
gfish24 said:
I’m saying we could lose those picks because of Ross and Flores situation- I’m wondering if it would be smart to use them this offseason in a trade to avoid losing those 2 1st rounders, and acquire a player or players, essentially netting something with those picks
Like I said in my edit…If Ross is full of ****…Then yes…. Spend those pics now
 
