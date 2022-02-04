2023 draft picks

gfish24
Just thinking, would management consider making a big trade this offseason using those 2 first rounders in 2023, to mitigate the possibility of losing those picks if the team is sanctioned for this Flores Ross bullsh1t?
I know they’d take other picks, but using those picks to trade for players that could actually help may be a good course of action… obviously if they can find someone willing to play ball as well..
