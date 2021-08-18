2nd Best TE From the 2018 Draft?

Dolph N.Fan
Sep 11, 2010
- 21,031
- 14,355
Columbus, OH
Let's just say Mark Andrews for Baltimore is the best TE from that class, at least concerning his numbers which are:
Receptions: 156
Receiving yards: 2,105
Receiving touchdowns: 20
Pro Bowls: 1
Then is Gesicki the 2nd best TE from said Draft? His only competition for #2 is Dallas Goedert.
Gesicki numbers:
Receptions: 126
Receiving yards: 1,475
Receiving touchdowns: 11
Pro Bowls: 0
Goedert Numbers:
Receptions: 137
Receiving yards: 1,465
Receiving touchdowns: 12
Pro Bowls: 0
Numbers are very close and obviously more goes into it besides these numbers, i.e blocking, route running etc. Anyone have more insight on Andrews and Goedert compared to Gesicki?
