2nd Best TE From the 2018 Draft?

Let's just say Mark Andrews for Baltimore is the best TE from that class, at least concerning his numbers which are:



Receptions: 156

Receiving yards: 2,105

Receiving touchdowns: 20

Pro Bowls: 1



Then is Gesicki the 2nd best TE from said Draft? His only competition for #2 is Dallas Goedert.



Gesicki numbers:



Receptions: 126

Receiving yards: 1,475

Receiving touchdowns: 11

Pro Bowls: 0



Goedert Numbers:



Receptions: 137

Receiving yards: 1,465

Receiving touchdowns: 12

Pro Bowls: 0



Numbers are very close and obviously more goes into it besides these numbers, i.e blocking, route running etc. Anyone have more insight on Andrews and Goedert compared to Gesicki?