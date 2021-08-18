 2nd Best TE From the 2018 Draft? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2nd Best TE From the 2018 Draft?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Let's just say Mark Andrews for Baltimore is the best TE from that class, at least concerning his numbers which are:

Receptions: 156
Receiving yards: 2,105
Receiving touchdowns: 20
Pro Bowls: 1

Then is Gesicki the 2nd best TE from said Draft? His only competition for #2 is Dallas Goedert.

Gesicki numbers:

Receptions: 126
Receiving yards: 1,475
Receiving touchdowns: 11
Pro Bowls: 0

Goedert Numbers:

Receptions: 137
Receiving yards: 1,465
Receiving touchdowns: 12
Pro Bowls: 0

Numbers are very close and obviously more goes into it besides these numbers, i.e blocking, route running etc. Anyone have more insight on Andrews and Goedert compared to Gesicki?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Pre draft. I had Andrew's as the beat TE. Can't tell you how much I was crapped on for that. Then I said there was no difference between the two Gs. And holy crap, so far, pretty much spot on.
This year Sicki separates himself from Goedert.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

SCOTTY said:
Pre draft. I had Andrew's as the beat TE. Can't tell you how much I was crapped on for that. Then I said there was no difference between the two Gs. And holy crap, so far, pretty much spot on.
This year Sicki separates himself from Goedert.
Same about Andrews. I think Gesicki is about to explode and even surpass Andrews in production. Hate to see Miami let him walk.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Dolph N.Fan said:
Same about Andrews. I think Gesicki is about to explode and even surpass Andrews in production. Hate to see Miami let him walk.
I don't see Sicki walking. Worst case I can see Miami dusting off the franchise tag
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Full season bet: Better combo by year's end.

Dak/Goedert
Tua/Sicki
 
John813

John813

SCOTTY said:
Full season bet: Better combo by year's end.

Dak/Goedert
Tua/Sicki
It'll be Hurts/Goedert



.....................


I think Goedert is the more complete TE compared to Gesicki, but Gesicki has the better athletics.
FWIW PFF has him as above 80 grade for receiving and run blocking.

Dallas had played 2nd fiddle to Ertz for most of his NFL to date. And Ertz is still in Philly for now.
IMO if he was the #1 option he would be above Andrews for stats.

https://theeagleswire.usatoday.com/...as-goedert-pff-tight-end-rankings-kyle-pitts/
5. DALLAS GOEDERT, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Goedert splitting the field with Zach Ertz to begin his career has created a situation where many don’t realize just how good he has been. Kittle is held high as the shining example of a “dual-threat” tight end who challenges defenses as a receiver and blocker (for good reason). But Goedert is actually the only tight end in the NFL with receiving and run-blocking grades of 80.0 or higher since 2018. He ranks seventh in receiving grade and first in run-blocking grade over that three-year span.

https://www.4for4.com/2021/preseason/dallas-goedert-ready-break-elite-2021
Goedert has done most of his work alongside Ertz, but he has shown that he can step up whenever his senior partner was missing. In games in which Ertz played, Goedert played an average of 59.9% of the Eagles' snaps. He commanded a 12.1% target share in those games, seeing 4.4 looks per game, into which he made 3.1 receptions for 32.4 yards per game. When Ertz missed out, the Eagles sent Goedert out on over 95% of their offensive plays. He was a focal point of the passing offense, drawing 6.6 targets per game (a 19.3% target share) and posting 4.2 catches for 53 yards. He also averaged 0.4 touchdowns per outing, as opposed to 0.27 when competing for work with Ertz. When playing as the Eagles' main tight end, Goedert averaged 9.8 fantasy points per game in falf-PPR. That would have been enough to be TE6 in 2020.
 
