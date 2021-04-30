 2nd round available players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

2nd round available players

1. Owusu
2. Williams
3. Terrence Marshall jr. ( we need a flanker and trim out othet receivers)
4. Jenkins
5. Humphrey
6. Asante Samuel Jr.
7. Dickerson


Terrence Marshall jr as much as you all will hate me for picking him. But Teven Jenkins pr Javonte are a bigger need. And any of the remaining centers at pick 50.
 
My favorite players for us still on the board for night two

Williams-might be the best RB of this class. Jets could take him at 34 but if they don't then he could be the pick at 36 Dickerson-Best center in this draft and he's a beast.
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Day 2 Targets

OT: Teven Jenkins, Jaylen Mayfield, Dillon Radunz C: Dickerson, Creed, Quinn Meinerz RB: Javonte Williams, Hubbard, Carter, Sermon S: Holland, Moehrig, Cisco I think it's gotta be 3/4 positions we target today with our 3 picks, assuming we don't make any moves.
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
