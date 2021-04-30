2nd round available players

juniorseau55
Go Fins
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 5,779
- Reaction score
- 2,043
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
1. Owusu
2. Williams
3. Terrence Marshall jr. ( we need a flanker and trim out othet receivers)
4. Jenkins
5. Humphrey
6. Asante Samuel Jr.
7. Dickerson
Terrence Marshall jr as much as you all will hate me for picking him. But Teven Jenkins pr Javonte are a bigger need. And any of the remaining centers at pick 50.
2. Williams
3. Terrence Marshall jr. ( we need a flanker and trim out othet receivers)
4. Jenkins
5. Humphrey
6. Asante Samuel Jr.
7. Dickerson
Terrence Marshall jr as much as you all will hate me for picking him. But Teven Jenkins pr Javonte are a bigger need. And any of the remaining centers at pick 50.