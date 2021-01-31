Kebo said: We may not have a trade partner. Click to expand...

Tough call.I think we can find a trade partner. It just depends on what we can get. Without specifics, its impossible to judge the relative value.If "forced" to pick at #3, I probably take Sewell, but throw him, Fields and Parsons in a hat, and draw a name. It's an overdraft either way.Parsons would be the best fit for our defensive needs if he plays to his potential, but Sewell is the safer pick, IMO. Also not against doubling down on QBs.None of those are my preference though. We might just have to swallow a trade down for less than a king's ransome, as distasteful as that may be.