#3 pick

Kebo

Kebo

We may not have a trade partner.
 
Mach2

Tough call.

I think we can find a trade partner. It just depends on what we can get. Without specifics, its impossible to judge the relative value.

If "forced" to pick at #3, I probably take Sewell, but throw him, Fields and Parsons in a hat, and draw a name. It's an overdraft either way.

Parsons would be the best fit for our defensive needs if he plays to his potential, but Sewell is the safer pick, IMO. Also not against doubling down on QBs.

None of those are my preference though. We might just have to swallow a trade down for less than a king's ransome, as distasteful as that may be.
 
BSQ

I'm not against picking Smith or Chase right here. If they thing Sewell is all world I could live with the pick. Just go offense no matter what, that's where the gaping holes are.
 
FrostyFinFan

As mentioned by Mach 2, I think we will have offers for #3, but the question is whether or not the offers provide value for Miami. If they stay, we won't know who they'll pick until the draft because they've been keeping everything close to the vest. My preference would be to trade down if we can get good value, but we'll never know what the offers are or how much Miami values the talent available with pick #3. Speculating is all we can do at this time.
 
circumstances

If Fields and Wilson are coveted QBs come draft time, we will have trade partners for one (or both) of them at #3.

If not, screwed.
 
Durango2020

If we don't have a trade partner then it really comes down to what happens in FA, if we get a good OL in FA then draft a receiver (Smith) if we get a good receiver then perhaps best to go with Sewell to beef up the line. I think those are the main areas to address at this point.
 
