3 Pivotal Calls

WesternNYDolfan

WesternNYDolfan

**** on Tua and Flores all you want, but I blame the refs as much if not more than our TEAM.

BS PI on Needham extended a TD drive on a 3rd down.

BS call when we recovered the fumble first drive second half.

BS no call on clear PI against Parker

It's a game of inches, when the refs **** you like that you have 0 chance
 
bflat

The fumble was self inflicted because they should’ve challenged. Flores has a red flag in his pocket to show his objection. He knows it’s there because I’ve seen him use it in some moronic instances.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Yah the NFL product is getting really bad with the officiating. I’m sure it was always this bad but now with all the camera we really see how much they are changing games with insanely bad calls.

With that being said, this team did not deserve to win. The refs didn’t do that.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

bflat said:
The fumble was self inflicted because they should’ve challenged. Flores has a red flag in his pocket to show his objection. He knows it’s there because I’ve seen him use it in some moronic instances.
We are not winning that challenge. No CLEAR recovery. But we came out of the pile with the ball. I have no clue why the refs didn’t care and called 2nd down.
 
irishfish

even a review wouldn't have given us the ball on the fumble - there wasn't enough evidence.
Agree completely on the other two. They got a TD on their bogus PI. It was 17-3 when we didn't get ours. Instead of extending the drive and pushing for 17-10 it was 24-3 a few minutes later a game over.
 
-=DolfanDave=-

-=DolfanDave=-

The refs titled the game towards the Titans but Tua and Flores **** the bed and that's why we lost. No need to direct the blame outside those two.
 
WhtCnBrwnDo4U

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

Didn’t help but I’m not 16 anymore and I stopped blaming games on refs many many years ago.
 
S

Sirspud

Officiating sucked. But the officials had nothing to do with an 80/20 pass/run split when our lead back was averaging 7 YPC and the team was completing less than 50 percent of its passes in conditions that everyone knows are built to run the ball.
 
bflat

Miami 13 said:
We are not winning that challenge. No CLEAR recovery. But we came out of the pile with the ball. I have no clue why the refs didn’t care and called 2nd down.
Regardless of winning the challenge or not you gotta take a chance. At the very least you kill the momentum of the game. Related or not, you got gashed the next play and looked dumb for not trying
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I agree about the non calls, but no way in hell do they make a difference today. Miami just didn't have it.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I didn't understand why the refs didn't call the fumble a fumble, and let replay decide. More often than not, they do that so a play can be reviewed.
It was pretty close on that fumble, it would have been worth it.
Those other calls were bs, but the Fins today just weren't good enough. The Titans are way better, and had schedule, home field, and weather go their way.
It all added up to that fiasco.
 
bdizzle00

I think a huge call was when Flores decided to try and kick a 53 yard FG in horrible weather when down 14 instead of punting and trying to pin Tennessee deep in their own territory. Big mistake IMO.
 
