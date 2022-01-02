3 Pivotal Calls

WesternNYDolfan
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2010
- Messages
- 2,079
- Reaction score
- 523
**** on Tua and Flores all you want, but I blame the refs as much if not more than our TEAM.
BS PI on Needham extended a TD drive on a 3rd down.
BS call when we recovered the fumble first drive second half.
BS no call on clear PI against Parker
It's a game of inches, when the refs **** you like that you have 0 chance
