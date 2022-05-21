DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 342
- Reaction score
- 867
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
3 Questions that Will Determine the Dolphins Season - Miami Dolphins
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Miami Dolphins following a busy offseason coming off of back-to-back winning seasons. With the release of the team’s schedule last week, fans have been busy playing the win-loss game to predict the team’s 2022 record. Of course, nobody can predict how...
dolphinstalk.com