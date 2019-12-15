3 Round Mock

Once jilted doubt they look Teddy's way again, with both Fitzpatrick and Rosen on the roster in 2020 only room for 1 more and that's a rookie QB in 2020 or 2021 no need to bring in another veteran in my opinion.



Think your talking about Trent Williams of Washington, Riley Rieff play's for Minnesota and both are left tackles, I'm not sure what Williams deal is he certainly didn't get along well in Washington and is out for the season, would have to investigate that mess to have any idea if we should even get involved with the player.



Like Dobbins a lot were you have him, but I'm one of a few who like a RB in the 2nd.



Yetur Gross-Matos playing at nose tackle this year, have to be one tough SOB at 265 LB if that's still his weight, Walterfootball has him listed as there 2nd best DE so he may not be around when were picking 2nd in the 1st and your projecting just like WFB, last 2 DE's Dolphins drafted have failed Jordan and Harris it may give them pause to project at DE again, then again he may be just what we need.



Henry Ruggs looks like a receiver I think the Dolphins need a speedster to take the top off a defense and to replace Kenny Stills not sure I would spend a 1st on a WR at this point in the rebuild.



Andrew Thomas looks like a fine pick, or a QB, or start moving it down to get more 2nd round picks, hard to say what they will do at this point, they did say they wanted to get more picks.



We have the worst offensive and defensive lines in the league, will be interesting to see how they start this build, may be a lot less splash and a lot of moving down to acquire more picks for more players to fill more needs, if this draft is as deep as some think and the new drafting idea is to acquire more players to get more hits, this is the draft to start. Looking for them to be very active in all phases, trading down, picks for players, just about anything you can come up with.