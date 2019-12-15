3 Round Mock

FinsWinEventually

Let me preface this by saying I would sign Teddy Bridgewater and continue to develop Rosen.

I would also try to sign Riley Rieff from the Redskins at OG.

If those pieces are in place, I would draft:

1. (a) Andrew Thomas, T, UGA
1. (b) Yetur Gross-Matos, OLB, PSU
1. (c) Henry Ruggs III, WR, Bama
2. (a) JK Dobbins, RB, OSU
2. (b) Aj Terrell, CB, Clemson
3. Darryl Williams, C, MSU

In FA and in the first three rounds of the draft, I think we address the biggest needs of the team and get a team that can compete. QB is a no brainer, and TB has shown he can play at a high level if he has a good Oline and running game. In this scenario, the OLine is overhauled with quality players and we provide young playmakers at RB and WR. Thomas is a mauler, Ruggs is a playmaker, and Dobbins can run and catch.

With DVP extended, Preston Williams coming back, Grant extended...adding Ruggs gives us a dynamic group of WRs.

I think Gross Matos gives us a consistent body to rush the passer. I would use the later picks in the draft on project pass rushers as well--look for the Preston Williams-type OLBs...guys that have elite talent but for whatever reason, fall down the draft boards. Hit on1 or 2 of those guys as pass rushers and we'd be in great shape.

I think we have some good CBs already, but adding a guy like Terrell would be great. He's big and can cover.
 
Danny

Thanks for the effort but TB is not coming here. He had a chance to and decided to go to NO.

I like some of those players in that mock tho it's not the way I'd go but Ruggs and Dobbins I really like.
 
Once jilted doubt they look Teddy's way again, with both Fitzpatrick and Rosen on the roster in 2020 only room for 1 more and that's a rookie QB in 2020 or 2021 no need to bring in another veteran in my opinion.

Think your talking about Trent Williams of Washington, Riley Rieff play's for Minnesota and both are left tackles, I'm not sure what Williams deal is he certainly didn't get along well in Washington and is out for the season, would have to investigate that mess to have any idea if we should even get involved with the player.

Like Dobbins a lot were you have him, but I'm one of a few who like a RB in the 2nd.

Yetur Gross-Matos playing at nose tackle this year, have to be one tough SOB at 265 LB if that's still his weight, Walterfootball has him listed as there 2nd best DE so he may not be around when were picking 2nd in the 1st and your projecting just like WFB, last 2 DE's Dolphins drafted have failed Jordan and Harris it may give them pause to project at DE again, then again he may be just what we need.

Henry Ruggs looks like a receiver I think the Dolphins need a speedster to take the top off a defense and to replace Kenny Stills not sure I would spend a 1st on a WR at this point in the rebuild.

Andrew Thomas looks like a fine pick, or a QB, or start moving it down to get more 2nd round picks, hard to say what they will do at this point, they did say they wanted to get more picks.

We have the worst offensive and defensive lines in the league, will be interesting to see how they start this build, may be a lot less splash and a lot of moving down to acquire more picks for more players to fill more needs, if this draft is as deep as some think and the new drafting idea is to acquire more players to get more hits, this is the draft to start. Looking for them to be very active in all phases, trading down, picks for players, just about anything you can come up with.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Really like Ruggs. Don't know if Miami will look wide receiver early, but exactly the type the team needs to pair with Parker and Williams.
 
Birdmond

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Really like Ruggs. Don't know if Miami will look wide receiver early, but exactly the type the team needs to pair with Parker and Williams.
Ruggs is like Ted Ginn without a vagina. This coming from an “Ohio State Homer”. Eat it Teddy.
 
Thomas is a nice pick 4 if you care little about the future of the team. Drafting o-line int he top rarely pans out to an eventual consistent winner. Using premium assets on a LT in a league where most passes happen in under 2.5 seconds seems like a waste. Gross Meteos seems to lack the burst and explosive movement you want out of an edge guy. He seems like he could be a fine edge setter, but those dude can be found in later rounds pretty easily. Drafting a WR in round 1 in a class that will offer players with little to no drop off in rounds 2 and 3 is again a poor use of assets.

Dobbins is a solid pick but offers **** all is pass protection. The best pick by far is the pick of Williams at the end of round 3.
 
SCOTTY

Birdmond said:
Ruggs is like Ted Ginn without a vagina. This coming from an “Ohio State Homer”. Eat it Teddy.
What exactly does this mean? I'm not sure if you think ginn has a vag. Or ruggs does. Either way if it's ruggs I disagree. Vagamitly.
 
Birdmond

SCOTTY said:
What exactly does this mean? I'm not sure if you think ginn has a vag. Or ruggs does. Either way if it's ruggs I disagree. Vagamitly.
a little posting while drinking. Basically Ruggs is what Ginn should have been. I’m a fan.
 
Namor

Ruggs,thinking about returning to Bama along with Devonta Smith...
 
