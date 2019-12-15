3 Round Mock

FinsWinEventually
Let me preface this by saying I would sign Teddy Bridgewater and continue to develop Rosen.
I would also try to sign Riley Rieff from the Redskins at OG.
If those pieces are in place, I would draft:
1. (a) Andrew Thomas, T, UGA
1. (b) Yetur Gross-Matos, OLB, PSU
1. (c) Henry Ruggs III, WR, Bama
2. (a) JK Dobbins, RB, OSU
2. (b) Aj Terrell, CB, Clemson
3. Darryl Williams, C, MSU
In FA and in the first three rounds of the draft, I think we address the biggest needs of the team and get a team that can compete. QB is a no brainer, and TB has shown he can play at a high level if he has a good Oline and running game. In this scenario, the OLine is overhauled with quality players and we provide young playmakers at RB and WR. Thomas is a mauler, Ruggs is a playmaker, and Dobbins can run and catch.
With DVP extended, Preston Williams coming back, Grant extended...adding Ruggs gives us a dynamic group of WRs.
I think Gross Matos gives us a consistent body to rush the passer. I would use the later picks in the draft on project pass rushers as well--look for the Preston Williams-type OLBs...guys that have elite talent but for whatever reason, fall down the draft boards. Hit on1 or 2 of those guys as pass rushers and we'd be in great shape.
I think we have some good CBs already, but adding a guy like Terrell would be great. He's big and can cover.
