3 Things needed to help Tua/QB

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
Assuming we keep Tua. What are 3 things needed to improve the QB situation? This isn't a pro or con Tua thread. Please keep is respectful to everyone.

1. Experienced OC that calls plays according to the players he has. WE MUST start matching our play calling to our strengths. That includes maximizing what Tua does well. - COACHING
2. OL - which can protect the QB AND get us an average to good running game. Not being able to gain 1 yard on a 4th down multiple times this season simply is unacceptable. A decent run game always helps the QB. - GM/COACHING
3. Killer Instinct - This isn't college. The NFL isn't filed with nice guys. Tua must become more alpha and bark at his own when they fail. He also needs to bark at Coaches as needed. Marino was the best at this. I once had a long chat with former Phin QB Scott Mitchell about Marino. He said Marino could be the most ruthless A-hole to his own guys, but it worked because they understood his passion to win. Nobody wanted to mess up for Dan. And Dan didn't want to mess up for Shula. Tua needs to become more of a killer instead of such a nice guy. - TUA
 
dreamblk

Running back who can make it to the first down markers after catching the ball in the flats. Too many 3 and 1's
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Well as much as I want Flores to succeed, I'd say an offensive minded coach. It could be a better offensive coordinator.

I'd spend in free agency on offensive linemen and a receiver to pair with Waddle. Get the run game going. Look how Tennessee beat Buffalo tonight. They stuck with the run. Add a power back to complement Gaskin.
 
artdnj

artdnj

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Well as much as I want Flores to succeed, I'd say an offensive minded coach. It could be a better offensive coordinator.

I'd spend in free agency on offensive linemen and a receiver to pair with Waddle. Get the run game going. Look how Tennessee beat Buffalo tonight. They stuck with the run. Add a power back to complement Gaskin.
Click to expand...
Off or def doesn’t matter as long as the appropriate staff it’s in place. flo is a deer in the headlights, way over his head and one stubborn mfr
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Many on here said the days of running backs were over and that it was a passing league. I begged In my mind to draft a running back this last year . I wanted Najee Harris
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

artdnj said:
Off or def doesn't matter as long as the appropriate staff it's in place. flo is a deer in the headlights, way over his head and one stubborn mfr
Click to expand...
Could be. I certainly want to give him the benefit of the doubt, but not hiring quality coaches is killing his chances.
 
