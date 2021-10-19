3 Things needed to help Tua/QB

Assuming we keep Tua. What are 3 things needed to improve the QB situation? This isn't a pro or con Tua thread. Please keep is respectful to everyone.



1. Experienced OC that calls plays according to the players he has. WE MUST start matching our play calling to our strengths. That includes maximizing what Tua does well. - COACHING

2. OL - which can protect the QB AND get us an average to good running game. Not being able to gain 1 yard on a 4th down multiple times this season simply is unacceptable. A decent run game always helps the QB. - GM/COACHING

3. Killer Instinct - This isn't college. The NFL isn't filed with nice guys. Tua must become more alpha and bark at his own when they fail. He also needs to bark at Coaches as needed. Marino was the best at this. I once had a long chat with former Phin QB Scott Mitchell about Marino. He said Marino could be the most ruthless A-hole to his own guys, but it worked because they understood his passion to win. Nobody wanted to mess up for Dan. And Dan didn't want to mess up for Shula. Tua needs to become more of a killer instead of such a nice guy. - TUA