3 Yards Per Carry Podcast

Wow, if you haven't listened I suggest you do. Take it with a grain of salt but the Reader's Digest version is:

Oline was worse than presented in TB, says Eich/Jackson had MULTIPLE holds that wasn't called, A Jackson was awful and and seemed mentally out there standing around just standing around while JB was running for his life (at game analysis and backed up by watching game film)

Huge issues with B Flores, not well liked, hard af on players and coaches with no success and reason why constant coaching turnover is happening

Says Tua likely to get constant pressure because oline hasn't evolved...TB did whatever they wanted and wasn't crazy with stunts and off gap pressures. Says when we go back to RPO the guys are guaranteed to be downfield. Says Manx was awful.

Tua has got to be angry with offense and constant coord changes included play calling be thrown around several times this year so far not to mention Flo's potential dislike of him

I don't want to paraphrase too much so take a listen and for guys with hardcore fb knowledge please watch film and comment.
 
I noticed the Jackson thing. I was shocked people said he played well, when I watched him he appeared to struggle quite a bit.
 
I was too, I actually thought the line looked somewhat better but they saw it quite different. I was interested in all the holds that they saw and felt another crew might not be so lenient.
 
Rumors are heating up. I've heard the same thing about Flores' abrasive personality. He'll never see another HC job if he gets fired.
 
I stopped listening to that once Simon was being a dick on Twitter. I respect CK's knowledge and Alf adds something but don't think I can stomach more of Clancy's nonsense. None of them are connected (tbh with this regime no one is) so it's just speculation they spout.
 
They have an excellent podcast. I dont see eye to eye with them on other issues (especially the owner Ethan "i beat up my father" skolnik" but as far as football and covering the Dolphins, they are outstanding. I wasn't sure why everyone was crowning Jackson after last game. Every time i looked up he was getting pushed back into Jacoby.
 
Alf and Simon will personally attack you if you disagree with them but Simons last rant was epic. I forgive him.
 
I think eventually he can get another Job. He isn't ready for this role, similar to Dan Cambell during his first stint with us. I would love to have that maniac back.
 
They are ruining Tua before he even has a chance to develop. That was my biggest fear, tbf, along with his durability. It's one of the reasons I'd only want to replace him with an established QB. We cannot develop for ****.

I like Flo, but he needs to check his own stubbornness.
 
That's what they saw and the most unusual thing was his lack of effort. They said they seriously thought something was mentally wrong with him as he was standing still while the play was still going on around him...true? I have to watch again
 
