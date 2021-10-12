3 Yards Per Carry Podcast

Wow, if you haven't listened I suggest you do. Take it with a grain of salt but the Reader's Digest version is:



Oline was worse than presented in TB, says Eich/Jackson had MULTIPLE holds that wasn't called, A Jackson was awful and and seemed mentally out there standing around just standing around while JB was running for his life (at game analysis and backed up by watching game film)



Huge issues with B Flores, not well liked, hard af on players and coaches with no success and reason why constant coaching turnover is happening



Says Tua likely to get constant pressure because oline hasn't evolved...TB did whatever they wanted and wasn't crazy with stunts and off gap pressures. Says when we go back to RPO the guys are guaranteed to be downfield. Says Manx was awful.



Tua has got to be angry with offense and constant coord changes included play calling be thrown around several times this year so far not to mention Flo's potential dislike of him



I don't want to paraphrase too much so take a listen and for guys with hardcore fb knowledge please watch film and comment.