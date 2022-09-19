30 post game threads... and not one addressed...

Feverdream
Club Member
just how solid the Offensive Line was today.
Over the last couple of months, we've seen thousands of posts about how the O-Line wasn't good enough; how the front office didn't sign enough, or draft enough new players.
Hey... just a thought, maybe they knew what they were doing. Maybe they understood that Jackson, Eichenberg, and LITTLE were developing players, and to give up on them too early would have been foolish. Maybe they understood that Williams could become a top NFL Center with a little time and patience?
Maybe...
Over the last couple of months, we've seen thousands of posts about how the O-Line wasn't good enough; how the front office didn't sign enough, or draft enough new players.
Hey... just a thought, maybe they knew what they were doing. Maybe they understood that Jackson, Eichenberg, and LITTLE were developing players, and to give up on them too early would have been foolish. Maybe they understood that Williams could become a top NFL Center with a little time and patience?
Maybe...