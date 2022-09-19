 30 post game threads... and not one addressed... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

30 post game threads... and not one addressed...

just how solid the Offensive Line was today.

Over the last couple of months, we've seen thousands of posts about how the O-Line wasn't good enough; how the front office didn't sign enough, or draft enough new players.

Hey... just a thought, maybe they knew what they were doing. Maybe they understood that Jackson, Eichenberg, and LITTLE were developing players, and to give up on them too early would have been foolish. Maybe they understood that Williams could become a top NFL Center with a little time and patience?

Maybe...
 
The played good in the 2nd half and allowed Tua time to throw the ball.

Also you were right about Little. We’re not going to be able to afford to keep him if he keeps this up.
 
The played good in the 2nd half and allowed Tua time to throw the ball.

Also you were right about Little. We’re not going to be able to afford to keep him if he keeps this up.
Little is a guy that we will only be able to keep... IF he wins the job over Jackson, and even then... we probably won't have the cap space to sign him.

That's not such a bad thing... If Little, Gesicki, and Needham are all signed elsewhere to be starters, and Van Ginkle is signed to a rotational salary elsewhere... we'll clean up on supplemental picks. We could be looking at 3-4 extra draft picks, and that's a lot of firepower to give Grier, who has been drafting VERY well the last few years. (In addition, I think we MIGHT look to move Baker in the offseason for a mid-round pick).

But draft picks aside... I'm EXTREMELY happy with what I am seeing from this line so far.
 
