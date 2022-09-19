30 post game threads... and not one addressed...

ANUFan said: The played good in the 2nd half and allowed Tua time to throw the ball.



Also you were right about Little. We’re not going to be able to afford to keep him if he keeps this up. Click to expand...

Little is a guy that we will only be able to keep... IF he wins the job over Jackson, and even then... we probably won't have the cap space to sign him.That's not such a bad thing... If Little, Gesicki, and Needham are all signed elsewhere to be starters, and Van Ginkle is signed to a rotational salary elsewhere... we'll clean up on supplemental picks. We could be looking at 3-4 extra draft picks, and that's a lot of firepower to give Grier, who has been drafting VERY well the last few years. (In addition, I think we MIGHT look to move Baker in the offseason for a mid-round pick).But draft picks aside... I'm EXTREMELY happy with what I am seeing from this line so far.