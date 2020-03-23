3YPC-(Brady-Mock Draft) Episode 3.129

Section126
In this **EXTENDED EPISODE** the guys talk about the departure of Tom Brady from the New England Patriots and what it means to the rest of the division and his new team, the Buccaneers. In the second half of the show the guys conduct a full 7 round Mock Draft and operate as a committee to make the picks. They close with the state of the running back position.
