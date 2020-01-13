3YPC-(Exodus-Championship Sunday) Episode 2.119

In this Episode, the guys talk about the exodus of Miami Dolphins assistant coaches. With Patrick Graham and Jerry Schuplinski leaving for the New York Giants, they get into the replacements Josh Boyer and Robby Brown. The question is also asked why some qualified names are being passed up for Coordinator jobs. To close the show, the guys analyze Championship Sunday and the matchups between the Tennessee Titans/ Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers / San Francisco 49ers.iTunes:Web: