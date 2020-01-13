3YPC-(Exodus-Championship Sunday) Episode 2.119

Section126

Section126

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 2, 2003
Messages
15,936
Reaction score
117
Age
46
Location
Miami, Florida
In this Episode, the guys talk about the exodus of Miami Dolphins assistant coaches. With Patrick Graham and Jerry Schuplinski leaving for the New York Giants, they get into the replacements Josh Boyer and Robby Brown. The question is also asked why some qualified names are being passed up for Coordinator jobs. To close the show, the guys analyze Championship Sunday and the matchups between the Tennessee Titans/ Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers / San Francisco 49ers.


iTunes:
podcasts.apple.com

‎3 Yards Per Carry - Miami Dolphins on Apple Podcasts

‎Football · 2020
podcasts.apple.com

Web:
www.fivereasonssports.com

Three Yards Per Carry – Five Reasons Sports Network

www.fivereasonssports.com www.fivereasonssports.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom