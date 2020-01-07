3YPC-(Tua Declares-Dead Pats) Episode 2.118

In this **EXTENDED** Episode, the guys talk about Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. They debate all the mechanisms that can lead him to the Miami Dolphins, and go over the road ahead for the top QB prospect. They move on to the apparent death of the New England Patriots Dynasty, and all that comes with it. They close with some general NFL Playoffs talk.


