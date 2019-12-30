3YPC-(YEAR END SPECIAL) Episode 2.117

In this **YEAR END SPECIAL EPISODE** the guys open with the Miami Dolphins BIG Win in New England. They then cover the firings of Black Monday, including OC Chad O'Shea, OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo, and DB Coach Tony Oden. They speculate on the who the new OC will be, and what the structure of the coaching staff will be with the likely return of Jim Caldwell. Some Ryan Fitzpatrick speculation, and In the second half of the show, more on the big win, free agency, College Football Semi-Finals / Talk of the prospects in the two games.


