4/17 Mock drafts

Here are the last 12 Mock Drafts listed as Mock Draft Database, I thought it might be worth a look to see if any sort of consensus is developing.



1) a. Pitts, b. Parsons

2) Pitts, Rousseau

3) Pitts, Paye

4) Chase, Paye

5) Chase, Harris

6) Pitts, Jenkins

7) Sewell, Phillips

8) Sewell, Phillips

9) Pitts, Bateman

10)Pitts, Phillips

11) Pitts, Koramoah

12) Chase, Phillips



I don't know about y'all, but that looks like a huge consensus to me. 10 out of 12 of them say a receiver first and all 12 say offense. And in the 1b spot, 9 out of the 12 think it's going to be a pass-rusher.



Sure, some of these mocks are from less connected writers, but it sure looks like the idea of receiver first, and pass rusher second has taken hold.