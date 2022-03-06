 4 FA running backs the Dolphins could look at | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

4 FA running backs the Dolphins could look at

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,965
Reaction score
26,119
Location
Montreal
I know people here dont want to hear it but Lindsay is a better fit for this offense than Duke... And while Wilson was on the Niners, he was on the slower scale when it comes to Niners RBs, and as a consequence, wasnt all that productive relatively... I made a thread not long ago about the Niners RBs under Shanahan, and IIRC, I dont think any RB who ran over a 4.5 40 time had any kind of notable success in that running game...
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
47,220
Reaction score
45,772
Age
57
Location
So Cal
NBP81 said:
I know people here dont want to hear it but Lindsay is a better fit for this offense than Duke... And while Wilson was on the Niners, he was on the slower scale when it comes to Niners RBs, and as a consequence, wasnt all that productive relatively... I made a thread not long ago about the Niners RBs under Shanahan, and IIRC, I dont think any RB who ran over a 4.5 40 time had any kind of notable success in that running game...
Click to expand...
I like Lindsay too. 🇺🇦
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom