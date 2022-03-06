4 FA running backs the Dolphins could look at

Fin Fan in Cali
I like Lindsay too.I know people here dont want to hear it but Lindsay is a better fit for this offense than Duke... And while Wilson was on the Niners, he was on the slower scale when it comes to Niners RBs, and as a consequence, wasnt all that productive relatively... I made a thread not long ago about the Niners RBs under Shanahan, and IIRC, I dont think any RB who ran over a 4.5 40 time had any kind of notable success in that running game...