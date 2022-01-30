4 Things to Know about Dolphins HC Finalist: Mike McDaniel

4 things to know about Dolphins head coach finalist Mike McDaniel McDaniel could very well end up as the head coach in Miami.

McDaniel has been everywhere with the Shanahans​

McDaniel doesn't do everything offensively.​

He's familiar with the collaboration that the Dolphins are looking for​

He's been a viral hit during this coaching search​

Biggest takeaway from this article: he works well with others.Since entering the league in 2005 as intern with the Mike Shanahan-coached Denver Broncos, McDaniel has spent every year but two with Kyle Shanahan.He followed him to Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before Shanahan finally got his head coaching opportunity.McDaniel has certainly paid his dues in the NFL, but some may be concerned with the fact that he’s only be an offensive coordinator for a year.McDaniel has the offensive coordinator title, but with Shanahan having his background in offense, the head coach takes care of the play-calling duties in San Francisco.That said, McDaniel still does a lot of work in preparation and during the game to make sure his guys are ready to go.In his lone season as offensive coordinator, the 49ers finished eighth in yards per game (365.3) and 14th in points per game.When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke to the media following Brian Flores’ firing he mentioned that part of the reason they were moving on from their head coach was because of his inability to collaborate with others. A prime example of this was the inconsistency at offensive coordinators that saw three different approaches and coaches in three years.McDaniel has been working with Shanahan for so long, and he’s explained that their system is heavy on working with others.“It’s really business as usual,” McDaniel said last year. “It’s a very collaborative situation that Kyle Shanahan really creates on his coaching staff. And in that process, you have a voice and you’re part of all different phases. So now maybe I lead some collaboration among the coaching staff a little bit more, but it’s really not that different, to be honest.”McDaniel has been a hit on social media in recent weeks, as he’s shown off his intelligence and his personality.