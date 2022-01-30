 4 Things to Know about Dolphins HC Finalist: Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

4 Things to Know about Dolphins HC Finalist: Mike McDaniel

Biggest takeaway from this article: he works well with others.

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

4 things to know about Dolphins head coach finalist Mike McDaniel

McDaniel could very well end up as the head coach in Miami.
McDaniel has been everywhere with the Shanahans​

Since entering the league in 2005 as intern with the Mike Shanahan-coached Denver Broncos, McDaniel has spent every year but two with Kyle Shanahan.
He followed him to Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before Shanahan finally got his head coaching opportunity.
McDaniel has certainly paid his dues in the NFL, but some may be concerned with the fact that he’s only be an offensive coordinator for a year.

McDaniel doesn't do everything offensively.​

McDaniel has the offensive coordinator title, but with Shanahan having his background in offense, the head coach takes care of the play-calling duties in San Francisco.
That said, McDaniel still does a lot of work in preparation and during the game to make sure his guys are ready to go.
In his lone season as offensive coordinator, the 49ers finished eighth in yards per game (365.3) and 14th in points per game.

He's familiar with the collaboration that the Dolphins are looking for​

When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke to the media following Brian Flores’ firing he mentioned that part of the reason they were moving on from their head coach was because of his inability to collaborate with others. A prime example of this was the inconsistency at offensive coordinators that saw three different approaches and coaches in three years.
McDaniel has been working with Shanahan for so long, and he’s explained that their system is heavy on working with others.
“It’s really business as usual,” McDaniel said last year. “It’s a very collaborative situation that Kyle Shanahan really creates on his coaching staff. And in that process, you have a voice and you’re part of all different phases. So now maybe I lead some collaboration among the coaching staff a little bit more, but it’s really not that different, to be honest.”

He's been a viral hit during this coaching search​

McDaniel has been a hit on social media in recent weeks, as he’s shown off his intelligence and his personality.



 
royalshank said:
Another guy that really wasn’t even a coordinator? Awesome.
Click to expand...

Man I agree with you on a lot of things but not this one.

He's not the play caller but he most certainly coordinates the offense. Each series he gives Shanahan a group of plays to choose from. He designs a lot of their plays as well.

There is collaboration in that area on every staff in the NFL, but McDaniel is huge in it.

Head coaches don't need to be play callers. Head coaches need to understand scheme, have a vision for their team and most importantly be able to execute that vision.

I'm very confident in the first two. I'm not sure if he will execute it or not, but I definitely think he has the most upside of any candidate.

The staffing issues are overblown as well. He's been in the NFL his whole adult life. He has ties to coaches that have been around a while. You don't work in the NFL that long and not know people, considering how personable he is I don't think he would have issues putting together a good staff.
 
