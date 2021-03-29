 49ers and Bengals rumors | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

49ers and Bengals rumors

Daniel Jeremiah today reported that the 49ers are likely to take Mac Jones at 3

MMQB on NFL Network today reported that the Bengals are likely to take Ja’Marr Chase at 5


We’re one step closer to Pitts, but I’m genuinely worried that ATL might take him over a QB or Sewell.
 
Interesting that the bengals believe they have their franchise QB who is coming off a knee injury, and will take a WR over what many people think is the player who is most likely to have an all pro career at a position of need for them
 
That would be great, then a bidding war begins to come up and get Lance or Fields.
 
Burrow will have another major injury if they don’t protect him. No matter how much smoke they’re blowing, l cannot see the Falcons or the Panthers not going QB if one drops.
 
