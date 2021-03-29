49ers and Bengals rumors

FinPhan54
Daniel Jeremiah today reported that the 49ers are likely to take Mac Jones at 3
MMQB on NFL Network today reported that the Bengals are likely to take Ja’Marr Chase at 5
We’re one step closer to Pitts, but I’m genuinely worried that ATL might take him over a QB or Sewell.
