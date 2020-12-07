49ers do us a favour....ANYTHING becomes possible!

S

sugar ray

Rookie
Joined
Sep 18, 2016
Messages
4
Reaction score
5
Too much negativity on this board! Should have, would have, Tua, Fitz.....

Come on gang! Focus on the positives. Yes we looked like complete crap in the first half today. NO question. To be a fly on the wall at halftime when Flo ripped into them. They did what they had to. Regrouped, smartened up and came out flying the second half. Cincy had negative second half yards part way into the 4th qtr and Miami looked like we wanted them to at kick off.

Anyways......a 49ers win on Monday night football COULD open the doors up to some fun days ahead.....

A 49er victory, We’d have a log jam of teams sitting at 8-4. Tennessee or Indy (not sure which one because one them will be a division winner) becomes your wild card conversation piece.

Naturally the Phins will flat out have to overtake buffalo to grab the division. In all likelihood we lose the division wins tie breaker. Being tied with Buffalo going into the final game presents this opportunity.

While we were pouting over a damaging Denver loss. Same could be said for Buffalos hail marry loss in Arizona.

So in all honesty......show have hands.....
At the start of week 1 if we would have been told....

“With 4 games left we’d be 8-4 with a legitimate shot at winning the division”

How many of us would have taken it??
 
T

The Beatles

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
131
Reaction score
83
I’m very interested to see how that game goes.

Buffalo is the better team, but the betting line swung toward SF hard this week, so something is up...

Denver is currently beating KC right now.
 
T

The Beatles

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
131
Reaction score
83
PS, the loss to Denver is not comparable to Buffalo’s loss to Arizona.

Buffalo outplayed Arizona and lost on a fluke hail mary.

Denver completely outplayed Miami and it was no fluke play that made that game.
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
2,067
Reaction score
635
Location
Toronto
The Beatles said:
I’m very interested to see how that game goes.

Buffalo is the better team, but the betting line swung toward SF hard this week, so something is up...

Denver is currently beating KC right now.
Click to expand...
Denver D is doing a great job on the road. So, they weren’t bad as some thought when we played them. They are a formidable team.

9ers have a shot winning this game. I expect a big day from Mostert and Deebo
 
T

The Beatles

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
131
Reaction score
83
Marino1313 said:
Denver D is doing a great job on the road. So, they weren’t bad as some thought when we played them. They are a formidable team.

9ers have a shot winning this game. I expect a big day from Mostert and Deebo
Click to expand...

I’m guessing that the Bills will sell out on the run defense and force Mullens to beat them with the pass.

Probably put Tre White in 1 on 1 coverage.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,760
Reaction score
5,535
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
I’m interested too, Denver hanging with KC AND KC gave up a big run to them. Maybe Denver is pretty good at running it?
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
5,614
Reaction score
3,225
SF have a chance, they are a lot better than the team we wiped the floor with earlier in the season, they still have a shot at the playoffs and won't roll over for the Bills.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,030
Reaction score
10,447
I would not have predicted it. I was expecting 7-9, so we're already above where I expected us to be! Fins up!
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
769
Reaction score
599
I wonder if the chiefs forum is as negative as our forum was about this time in the game, it just goes to show you got to come to play every Sunday in the NFL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom