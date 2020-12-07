49ers do us a favour....ANYTHING becomes possible!

Too much negativity on this board! Should have, would have, Tua, Fitz.....



Come on gang! Focus on the positives. Yes we looked like complete crap in the first half today. NO question. To be a fly on the wall at halftime when Flo ripped into them. They did what they had to. Regrouped, smartened up and came out flying the second half. Cincy had negative second half yards part way into the 4th qtr and Miami looked like we wanted them to at kick off.



Anyways......a 49ers win on Monday night football COULD open the doors up to some fun days ahead.....



A 49er victory, We’d have a log jam of teams sitting at 8-4. Tennessee or Indy (not sure which one because one them will be a division winner) becomes your wild card conversation piece.



Naturally the Phins will flat out have to overtake buffalo to grab the division. In all likelihood we lose the division wins tie breaker. Being tied with Buffalo going into the final game presents this opportunity.



While we were pouting over a damaging Denver loss. Same could be said for Buffalos hail marry loss in Arizona.



So in all honesty......show have hands.....

At the start of week 1 if we would have been told....



“With 4 games left we’d be 8-4 with a legitimate shot at winning the division”



How many of us would have taken it??