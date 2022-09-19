4th Qtr Clock Management

There was a bit of criticism of the time management on the last drive - both the commentators and some on the game thread were complaining the Fins let the clock run down before calling timeouts.



I thought it was perfect and a major positive for McD. When you are about to go in for the winning TD, you WANT to run the clock down. There was plenty of time to score. And as a result of not doing the obvious thing and calling TO the moment we got down close, we scored with just 14 seconds left. We had a TO in hand.



Be honest - if we left them 40 seconds are we really feeling comfortable given how things were going?



Great coaching from McDaniel.