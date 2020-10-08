5 Biggest Disappointments Through the 1ST 4 Games

The Miami Dolphins are four games into the season with 3/4s of the season to go.

After four games in the 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the year and 0-2 at Hard Rock Stadium but there is a lot of football left to play.



There are some good things that Miami has done. The offensive line is looking like it could become one of the top units in the league. While it is not there yet, no one can complain about the impressive play of Solomon Kindley and even Austin Jackson is looking like he will be the real deal.





Across the board the Dolphins have done well in each area and while some players have shined, others, well, we expected to see a lot more of what they had to offer when the arrived.