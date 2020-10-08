5 Biggest Disappointments Through the 1ST 4 Games

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,681
Reaction score
9,222
Location
Columbus, OH
The Miami Dolphins are four games into the season with 3/4s of the season to go.
After four games in the 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the year and 0-2 at Hard Rock Stadium but there is a lot of football left to play.

There are some good things that Miami has done. The offensive line is looking like it could become one of the top units in the league. While it is not there yet, no one can complain about the impressive play of Solomon Kindley and even Austin Jackson is looking like he will be the real deal.


Across the board the Dolphins have done well in each area and while some players have shined, others, well, we expected to see a lot more of what they had to offer when the arrived.
Click to expand...
1. Jakeem Grant
2.Preston Williams
3-5. See More here>>>>>>>> https://phinphanatic.com/2020/10/07...biggest-disappointments-first-quarter-season/

Anyone have any players not on this list as being a big disappointment?
 
A

ANMoore

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
1,920
Reaction score
2,390
Preston Williams has gotta be number one for me.

jakeem grant hasn’t been a disappointment. He’s been what he’s always been and that’s just not very good. I never expected him to produce this year
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,681
Reaction score
9,222
Location
Columbus, OH
ANMoore said:
Preston Williams has gotta be number one for me.

jakeem grant hasn’t been a disappointment. He’s been what he’s always been and that’s just not very good. I never expected him to produce this year
Click to expand...
Maybe just me, but I wasn't that high on Williams last year. Yeah he was great but I guess I just wasn't rating him so high with such a short sample size. As for Grant, even when Miami gives him end arounds and other rushes, they're not very effective because Grant has below average vision. Even on kick returns he usually chooses the wrong opening or goes to where there was no opening at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom