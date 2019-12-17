5 potential destinations for veteran NFL QBs likely on the move in 2020

"...4. Marcus Mariota, Miami Dolphins

It’s clear that Mariota’s time with the Tennessee Titans is over, especially now that Ryan Tannehill is playing well and earning himself a new deal in 2020. So how ironic and fitting would it be if Mariota were to sign with the Dolphins, Tannehill’s old team, in 2020? I’m not suggesting it just to be cute, either. As odd as it would be for the two to swap places that way, it would actually make some sense. Tannehill has proven that a change of scenery can sometimes spark improved play, and with Miami having soured on Josh Rosen and unlikely to hang onto Ryan Fitzpatrick long term, a dual-threat player like Mariota may be just what the doctor ordered. Signing Mariota would also save Miami from having to invest a first-round pick into a quarterback, although they might do so anyway — and it’s likely the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner would come at a very team-friendly price..."
larrybrownsports.com

5 potential destinations for veteran NFL QBs likely on the move in 2020

The NFL is a vicious business sometimes. More than a handful of veteran quarterbacks with a history of proven success are about to find that out firsthand. What have you done for me lately? The answer to that question is what keeps people employed or leads to a pink slip. The good news is that on
NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! No ****ing way! **** NO! **** Mariota he sucks an has sucked his whole ****ing career. No ****ing thanks! You do not pick-up anybody. You keep Fitzpatrick, You keep Rosen, You keep Rudock, and draft 2 QB's! This is the most retarded thing ever to do and an idiot who is this in Larry Brown is a ****ing moron! Mariota is a 4th String QB who is injury-prone God forbid. These ****ing idiots know nothing!
 
Mariota can't beat out the guy we just dumped so, I pass. I'd rather roll with Fitz and a guy like Tua or Love.
 
PASQUALE said:
NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! No ****ing way! **** NO! **** Mariota he sucks an has sucked his whole ****ing career. No ****ing thanks! You do not pick-up anybody. You keep Fitzpatrick, You keep Rosen, You keep Rudock, and draft 2 QB's! This is the most retarded thing ever to do and an idiot who is this in Larry Brown is a ****ing moron! Mariota is a 4th String QB who is injury-prone God forbid. These ****ing idiots know nothing!
It's amazing people actually get paid to write that kind of crap!
 
Cam Newton could be a possibility. Not advocating that, and Carolina may not make him available. But at least we are talking about a quarterback that has had a few elite years.

No to the likes of Dalton, Carr or any mid-tier quarterback.
 
Nah, no thanks to any of them. Either they have shown they are very flawed, or they are much too old, with skills diminished, to be the future of any franchise that's rebuilding. Certainly, they aren't preferable to Fitz, in terms of investment.

That said, of the 5, Mariota is the best choice for Miami.
 
So the ones that said Tanny sucked...yeah we need to listen to you guys
As long as it is anyone with potential for next year I am good with it
Just can't watch Fitz again
 
