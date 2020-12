ThePeopleShow13 said: Bowden needs to get more snaps. He looks like he could develop into a NFL slot WR/HB gadget player. He could perhaps fill the role in which we used Albert Wilson down the road. Click to expand...

If you took Jarvis Landry and combined him with Randall Cobb this is the player physically he reminds me of, best case scenario. He looks strong, stout. He lacks a true position but can get open, catch, run out of the backfield, etc. I like it !they traded for him. They had to have something in mind for this guy. Same w our navy rookie. Why go after two of these gadget guys? There is a bigger plan