5 teams that could trade for Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard and his contract situation will dominate the off-season discussions until the Miami Dolphins and Howard come to an agreement. The question is what kind of agreement will they reach?

Since the 2020 season concluded, Xavien Howard has been rumored to want a new contract. Apparently bitter that his stint as the highest-paid cornerback in the league lasted one season until the Dolphins gave Byron Jones that title. Howard had an elite season in 2020 but he spent much of the 2019 season injured.

Two years into his contract and he wants more money and he wants it restructured. This isn’t the first time we have heard that Howard wasn’t thrilled being in Miami. Prior to him signing his current contract there were rumors floating that Howard didn’t want to be with the Dolphins. That made more sense when Adam Gase was in charge of the show in south Florida. That isn’t a narrative we hear about now.

Howard not showing up to camp last week is problematic and the Dolphins could be forced to seek a trade if Howard outright refuses to play this season under his current contract. The Dolphins could opt to restructure but that wouldn’t be smart from a business standpoint and would set a bad precedent for future players and their contracts. No, there is really only two options, Howard comes to camp and they look at next year, or they trade him. Here are five teams that could have interest in Howard if the Dolphins decide to go that route.

The Houston Texans had one of the worst secondary units in the NFL in 2020. They lacked the draft capital to take any top corners in last April’s draft but they do have a big history of trading with the Dolphins.

Even with Bill O’Brien no longer pulling the strings and getting taken advantage of by Chris Grier, new GM, Nick Caserio has made a couple of trades this year with the Dolphins, including the one that brought Bernardrick McKinney to south Florida.

Houston’s biggest problem is their cap situation. They have about $8.6 million in space and they can’t afford to trade any of their first-round picks after sitting out the last two years in the Laremy Tunsil deal.

I won’t go down the rabbit hole with DeShaun Watson as some others have speculated but looking at their team cap situation, Watson is the highest-paid member of the team at $15.9 million this year. The next highest-paid player is WR Randall Cobb at $10.4 million. Howard could easily become the highest-paid player on that roster and that would be something he would likely enjoy.

It would make some sense for Houston to bring Howard in but the truth is they are a few years away from getting back into the mix in their division and Howard isn’t going to make them better quicker.
Would be fun to trade with them again.
 
I like it when we trade with Houston. We seem to achieve everything we could wish for and more.

The question seems to be how many draft positions we could get for "X" unless they throw in some players and eat their salaries, which I can't see happening.

We are in a good position to take advantage of a large number of mid to low round draft picks with the current general overall strength of our team and we seem to be able to draft effective players in those rounds. This is the only way I can see for Huston to make us an acceptable offer. If we can get 6 draft picks total for the next two drafts from Huston, then I say great.

It is clear to me that "X" has overplayed his hand, giving the Dolphins a reason to trade him and ironically it may be to Huston. They may consider the previous Tunsil trade a good deal and a reason to make a similar trade. Being cash poor, they are only left with draft picks to trade and they can't afford to trade away too many 1st & 2nd round draft picks.

I wonder if we can get 9 draft picks from them; wouldn't that be something.
 
Getting a 1st round pick for Howard may be harder than we fans are expecting or hoping for. Detroit seems like a logical place. But even so, not sure it'll happen. Perhaps after the season, when the cap increases again? Now if Houston says we'll take Tua and Howard for Watson and a couple of mid round picks? Whatta do?
 
Yep! This F.O. is going to wreck everything they’ve built by trading it all for Watson and the circus that would comes with it.

Lets dump the cheaper younger and on the surface a much better character leader in Tua for D.Watson whom is more talented but clearly has some serious character question at the moment to be the face of our organization.

Great post!!
 
I agree X has little leverage in this situation. He needs to ride it out this year then they can part ways. If this was pre draft yes a deal could have happened but as far as I'm concerned he can sit a year before I trade him just to trade him.
 
Sourceless speculation without a single insight into how teams are actually thinking but it’s a good amateur talking piece . It’s an opinion piece but you can’t really come to a conclusion reading it as it doesn’t present any “information”. Guess we’ll see! Hopefully he goes nowhere
 
What articles aren't opinion pieces anymore?
 
Still do not get the love affair with Watson.

Jeez all Flores is trying to build with the culture thing there is no way he wants that guy near his facility.
 
Thanks man, I Appreciate the Compliment!!! Bruh!!!
 
