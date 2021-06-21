5 teams that could trade for Miami Dolphins Xavien Howard Xavien Howard and his contract situation will dominate the off-season discussions until the Miami Dolphins and Howard come to an agreement. The question is...

Xavien Howard and his contract situation will dominate the off-season discussions until the Miami Dolphins and Howard come to an agreement. The question is what kind of agreement will they reach?Since the 2020 season concluded, Xavien Howard has been rumored to want a new contract. Apparently bitter that his stint as the highest-paid cornerback in the league lasted one season until the Dolphins gave Byron Jones that title. Howard had an elite season in 2020 but he spent much of the 2019 season injured.Two years into his contract and he wants more money and he wants it restructured. This isn’t the first time we have heard that Howard wasn’t thrilled being in Miami. Prior to him signing his current contract there were rumors floating that Howard didn’t want to be with the Dolphins. That made more sense when Adam Gase was in charge of the show in south Florida. That isn’t a narrative we hear about now.Howard not showing up to camp last week is problematic and the Dolphins could be forced to seek a trade if Howard outright refuses to play this season under his current contract. The Dolphins could opt to restructure but that wouldn’t be smart from a business standpoint and would set a bad precedent for future players and their contracts. No, there is really only two options, Howard comes to camp and they look at next year, or they trade him. Here are five teams that could have interest in Howard if the Dolphins decide to go that route.Read more: