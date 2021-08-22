53 Man Roster Prediction

Ok the game tonight got me excited. So, I decided to do a roster guess. I would certainly enjoy better predictions. Note: I actually have 54 due to Fuller being suspended week 1.
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|RB
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Will Fuller
|WR
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Kirk Merritt
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Matt Skura
|C
|Liam Eichenberg
|OT
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|OT
|Robert Hunt
|OG
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|Adam Pankey
|OT
|Jesse Davis
|OG
|Michael Deiter
|C
|Solomon Kindley
|OG
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|DE
|Zach Sieler
|DE
|Jason Strowbridge
|DE
|Adam Butler
|DT
|Raekwon Davis
|DT
|John Jenkins
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Jerome Baker
|OLB
|Shaquem Griffin
|OLB
|Elandon Roberts
|OLB
|Brennan Scarlett
|OLB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|OLB
|Benardrick McKinney
|ILB
|Vince Biegel
|LB
|Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Justin Coleman
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Byron Jones
|CB
|Jason McCourty
|CB
|Eric Rowe
|SAF
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Jevon Holland
|SAF
|Brandon Jones
|SAF
|Jason Sanders
|K
|Michael Palardy
|P
|Blake Ferguson
|LS