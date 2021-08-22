 53 Man Roster Prediction | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

53 Man Roster Prediction

Ok the game tonight got me excited. So, I decided to do a roster guess. I would certainly enjoy better predictions. Note: I actually have 54 due to Fuller being suspended week 1.

Jacoby BrissettQB
Tua TagovailoaQB
Salvon AhmedRB
Malcolm BrownRB
Myles GaskinRB
Preston WilliamsWR
Will FullerWR
Jakeem GrantWR
Mack HollinsWR
Kirk MerrittWR
DeVante ParkerWR
Jaylen WaddleWR
Albert WilsonWR
Mike GesickiTE
Hunter LongTE
Adam ShaheenTE
Durham SmytheTE
Matt SkuraC
Liam EichenbergOT
Jermaine EluemunorOT
Robert HuntOG
Austin JacksonOT
Adam PankeyOT
Jesse DavisOG
Michael DeiterC
Solomon KindleyOG
Emmanuel OgbahDE
Zach SielerDE
Jason StrowbridgeDE
Adam ButlerDT
Raekwon DavisDT
John JenkinsDT
Christian WilkinsDT
Jerome BakerOLB
Shaquem GriffinOLB
Elandon RobertsOLB
Brennan ScarlettOLB
Andrew Van GinkelOLB
Benardrick McKinneyILB
Vince BiegelLB
Sam EguavoenLB
Jaelan PhillipsLB
Justin ColemanCB
Xavien HowardCB
Noah IgbinogheneCB
Byron JonesCB
Jason McCourtyCB
Eric RoweSAF
Nik NeedhamCB
Jevon HollandSAF
Brandon JonesSAF
Jason SandersK
Michael PalardyP
Blake FergusonLS
 
I did the list with very little thought in hopes that I could get feedback or better lists. Knowing where the remaining spot battles are makes the last preseason game way more enjoyable. I wanted to keep only 7 wide receivers but with fuller being suspended for the first game I thought it would be an opportunity to sneak Merrit onto the practice squad in week two. I do have 9 db's.
 
