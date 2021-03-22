53-man roster projection with draft

Alex Thrasher
Now that Miami has made most of it's moves in FA (still expect a couple low-key signings), I thought it would be fun to complete a mock draft simulator and use it to predict the 2021-22 53-man roster. Before I list the roster, let me just say I am super excited for the draft because we are in prime position to absolutely load up. Anyways, let's get started with the draft results:
I started by trading the 3rd overall pick to Philly for the 6th overall pick, the 37th overall pick, the 70th overall pick and a 1st rounder next year (they selected Justin Fields) and then made the following selections:
6 - TE Kyle Pitts
18 - T Rashawn Slater
36 - WR Kadarius Toney
37 - RB Javonte Williams
50 - C Landon Dickerson
70 - RB Michael Carter
81 - LB Chazz Surratt
123 - DL Marlon Tuipulotu
231 - CB Shemar Jean-Charles
258 - S Trey Dean III (PS)
And here is the 53 man roster:
QB - Tua, Brissett
RB - Williams, Gaskin, Carter, Brown
WR - Parker, Fuller, Toney, Williams, Bowden Jr, Foster, Grant
TE - Pitts, Gesicki, Shaheen, Smythe, Carter
OL - Jackson, Flowers, Skura, Hunt, Slater, Kindley, Dickerson, Davis, Pankey
DL - Ogbah, Wilkins, Davis, Sieler, Butler, Strowbridge, Tuipulotu
LB - Baker, Mckinney, Van Ginkel, Surratt, Biegel, Scarlett, Riley
CB - Howard, Jones, Coleman, Needham, Igbo, Jean-Charles
S - McCain, Rowe, Jones
Specials - Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson
What do you guys think of this roster? I decided to load up on offense but there are so many different ways we can go. I know some people were upset with how quiet we were in FA (until the Fuller signing) but it definitely makes sense with the draft capital we have.
