 53-man roster projection with draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

53-man roster projection with draft

Alex Thrasher

Alex Thrasher

Aug 30, 2017
181
408
27
Amherstburg
Now that Miami has made most of it's moves in FA (still expect a couple low-key signings), I thought it would be fun to complete a mock draft simulator and use it to predict the 2021-22 53-man roster. Before I list the roster, let me just say I am super excited for the draft because we are in prime position to absolutely load up. Anyways, let's get started with the draft results:

I started by trading the 3rd overall pick to Philly for the 6th overall pick, the 37th overall pick, the 70th overall pick and a 1st rounder next year (they selected Justin Fields) and then made the following selections:
6 - TE Kyle Pitts
18 - T Rashawn Slater
36 - WR Kadarius Toney
37 - RB Javonte Williams
50 - C Landon Dickerson
70 - RB Michael Carter
81 - LB Chazz Surratt
123 - DL Marlon Tuipulotu
231 - CB Shemar Jean-Charles
258 - S Trey Dean III (PS)

And here is the 53 man roster:
QB - Tua, Brissett
RB - Williams, Gaskin, Carter, Brown
WR - Parker, Fuller, Toney, Williams, Bowden Jr, Foster, Grant
TE - Pitts, Gesicki, Shaheen, Smythe, Carter
OL - Jackson, Flowers, Skura, Hunt, Slater, Kindley, Dickerson, Davis, Pankey
DL - Ogbah, Wilkins, Davis, Sieler, Butler, Strowbridge, Tuipulotu
LB - Baker, Mckinney, Van Ginkel, Surratt, Biegel, Scarlett, Riley
CB - Howard, Jones, Coleman, Needham, Igbo, Jean-Charles
S - McCain, Rowe, Jones
Specials - Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson

What do you guys think of this roster? I decided to load up on offense but there are so many different ways we can go. I know some people were upset with how quiet we were in FA (until the Fuller signing) but it definitely makes sense with the draft capital we have.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Feb 3, 2012
464
609
NY
I'd like an edge rusher added in this upcoming draft.
Seems like that's one position we didn't address in free agency. Otherwise, I would be pretty happy if we came away from the draft with most of these players.
 
Marino1313

Marino1313

Feb 5, 2006
2,561
1,121
Toronto
No way we drafting 2 of those RBs. Maybe one.

I don’t think they will target Pitts either.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
6,534
9,551
My fear with your roster...

You've done zero to help our pass rush and edge play.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Dec 20, 2005
1,174
523
32
Lakeland,FL
Not gonna happen. I’ve read in several articles People in Philly want Hurts starting. I don’t see Philly being a trade partner unless they value something other than a QB. Biggest issue with your draft is a Edge Rusher. It’s a big need
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Nov 1, 2019
708
722
47
London England
Straightaway don’t like the RB issue we haven’t addressed that position yet and your draft doesn’t either. Good read though
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Mar 18, 2012
3,695
9,238
Well you seem to have an opinion ... why not share it?

Not knowing the options available when the OP simulated it's not possible to say no way on anything ... unless it's no way you would do it ...IMO

I would rather look at edge in the 4th/5th if available ... and if character is found to be acceptable by the staff I would try to move up from 18 to snag Parsons ...
I think Pitts Waddle and Parsons will be game changers at some point ... I love the two top receivers but am thinking about the versatility Pitts and/or Waddle would add to our offense
 
Danny

Danny

Apr 17, 2003
39,006
55,229
Kissimmee,FL
There's no way we'd get all of those picks to move down 3 spots and really don't see Philly moving up at all anyway. The trade down to still makes the most sense is with Carolina.
 
