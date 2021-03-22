53-man roster projection with draft

Now that Miami has made most of it's moves in FA (still expect a couple low-key signings), I thought it would be fun to complete a mock draft simulator and use it to predict the 2021-22 53-man roster. Before I list the roster, let me just say I am super excited for the draft because we are in prime position to absolutely load up. Anyways, let's get started with the draft results:



I started by trading the 3rd overall pick to Philly for the 6th overall pick, the 37th overall pick, the 70th overall pick and a 1st rounder next year (they selected Justin Fields) and then made the following selections:

6 - TE Kyle Pitts

18 - T Rashawn Slater

36 - WR Kadarius Toney

37 - RB Javonte Williams

50 - C Landon Dickerson

70 - RB Michael Carter

81 - LB Chazz Surratt

123 - DL Marlon Tuipulotu

231 - CB Shemar Jean-Charles

258 - S Trey Dean III (PS)



And here is the 53 man roster:

QB - Tua, Brissett

RB - Williams, Gaskin, Carter, Brown

WR - Parker, Fuller, Toney, Williams, Bowden Jr, Foster, Grant

TE - Pitts, Gesicki, Shaheen, Smythe, Carter

OL - Jackson, Flowers, Skura, Hunt, Slater, Kindley, Dickerson, Davis, Pankey

DL - Ogbah, Wilkins, Davis, Sieler, Butler, Strowbridge, Tuipulotu

LB - Baker, Mckinney, Van Ginkel, Surratt, Biegel, Scarlett, Riley

CB - Howard, Jones, Coleman, Needham, Igbo, Jean-Charles

S - McCain, Rowe, Jones

Specials - Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson



What do you guys think of this roster? I decided to load up on offense but there are so many different ways we can go. I know some people were upset with how quiet we were in FA (until the Fuller signing) but it definitely makes sense with the draft capital we have.