WCUPUNK said: I know this is a week late but I just realized it. When we added Hayes that gives us 54 players on the active roster by my count. Active roster has always been 53 in the past, is this new for COVID or did the NFL expand roster size this year permanently? Click to expand...

It's still a 53-man roster, but teams can now have up to 2 practice squad players available on Sunday as well. Hayes was added from Miami's practice squad and then on Monday returned to the practice squad where like all other practice squad players he is subject to sign with any team at any moment if he desires and the other team makes him an offer. The league added that rule this year, along with an expanded practice squad, in an attempt to let teams fill holes quickly that may be created by the covid crisis.