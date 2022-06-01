 6 possible Pro Bowlers on the Miami Dolphins offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

6 possible Pro Bowlers on the Miami Dolphins offense

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,374
Reaction score
3,845
Location
SO CAL
phinphanatic.com

6 possible Pro Bowlers on the Miami Dolphins offense

Which players from the Miami Dolphins offense are most likely to be given Pro Bowl honors in 2022? Here are the top 6. The Miami Dolphins have not exactly ...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

"The Dolphins have one of the more talented rosters in the league, and it will be interesting to see if they can parlay that in to notches in the win column. They have made a few acquisitions this season that are perennial Pro Bowlers, and their presence should open up the field for perhaps some other players to get a look in the voting."
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,621
Reaction score
12,843
Without reading it yet, I will take a stab at their list…

Tua, Hill, Waddle, Gesicki, Armstead, Williams.

I would add Hunt and Edmonds as possibilities as well.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,094
Reaction score
7,645
Location
San Antonio
They’ll have to be dynamic and explosive to get people to notice enough to vote…yes please.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom