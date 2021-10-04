Dolph N.Fan
That’s how many yards Miami had going into the 4th qtr vs the colts. Lol that’s a typical drive for some teams not 3 qtrs of work.
Yeah Flores (I ain’t calling him Flo) put together a joke of a coaching staff, everyone is mocking Miami on tv about who’s calling the plays. No way Flores and Grier survive this at the current rate the season is going,Yes, our offense is no bueno, in fact quite offensive and driven by ineptness specifically position coaches/coordinators/FLo