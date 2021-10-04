 76 Yards… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

76 Yards…

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,031
Reaction score
4,967
Location
Garden State
Yes, our offense is no bueno, in fact quite offensive and driven by ineptness specifically position coaches/coordinators/FLo
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
22,164
Reaction score
16,100
Location
Columbus, OH
artdnj said:
Yes, our offense is no bueno, in fact quite offensive and driven by ineptness specifically position coaches/coordinators/FLo
Click to expand...
Yeah Flores (I ain’t calling him Flo) put together a joke of a coaching staff, everyone is mocking Miami on tv about who’s calling the plays. No way Flores and Grier survive this at the current rate the season is going,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom