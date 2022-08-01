 8.1 Practice Tweets Here!!!! - TOLD YA! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

8.1 Practice Tweets Here!!!! - TOLD YA!

circumstances said:
that's why i asked in the other thread!
Yeah, I could be wrong. But, I'll go with the guy with 45K phins fans as followers. They should just put out a whole schedule instead of just the open-to-public schedule. I've asked all over and can't find one that has media-only practices.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I deleted the prior thread then dug in. joe Rose is out there doing a live report. Pretty sure there is practice today. If so, we'll post the reports here. Coming straight from Big E on Twitter...

View attachment 114905
Do me a favor if there isn’t and just lie to me throughout day about Tua throwing more deep TDs to Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and Gesicki.
 
AdamD13 said:
Do me a favor if there isn’t and just lie to me throughout day about Tua throwing more deep TDs to Hill, Waddle, Wilson, and Gesicki.
It was incredible. First Tua threw a 50 yard dart to Waddle in the End Zone. Then he lined up as a WR and Hill hit Tua with a 60 yard touchdown that he spiked so hard it bounced out of the training facility.
 
Guys.. Practice is on for today but closed to the public.. Media only.. Tomorrow, practice is open to the public. Wednesday is open to the public. Thursday, players are off. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all open to the public. Hope this clears things up..
 
boomer10 said:
Guys.. Practice is on for today but closed to the public.. Media only.. Tomorrow, practice is open to the public. Wednesday is open to the public. Thursday, players are off. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are all open to the public. Hope this clears things up..
Thanks Boomer.

Baby Boomers GIF by MOODMAN
 
Cool let’s hope for good reports from the beat writers
 
